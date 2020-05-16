Watch: Yoon Shi Yoon Promises Suspense And Intrigue In Mysterious Teaser For New Sci-Fi Drama

Upcoming OCN drama “Practice” (literal title) has launched its first teaser!

Described as a “parallel-universe suspense drama, “Practice” will inform the story of a person who units out to uncover the reality behind the loss of life of a liked one. In the method, he finally ends up transferring forwards and backwards between two parallel universes. Yoon Shi Yoon, Kyung Soo Jin, and Shin So Yul have been confirmed to star in it.

Yoon Shi Yoon will probably be starring within the drama as Web optimization Do Received, a detective who’s fearless with regards to preventing crime. The actor will probably be taking up two roles in “Practice”: a personality who jumps forwards and backwards between two parallel universes within the hopes of paying for his father’s sins, in addition to a personality who leads a precarious life because of these sins.

The enigmatic teaser begins off with a prepare transferring via darkness as its horns reverberates via the grim air. The wheels of the prepare spin uncontrollably, and the observe all of the sudden shifts path, creating a way of urgency. Quickly after, a mysterious man seems on the redirected observe. The display splits into two, and each figures flip to face the display. Yoon Shi Yoon’s voice says, “‘Practice,’ a parallel-universe thriller.”

Try the teaser beneath!

The manufacturing staff described the drama, saying, “”Practice” is a parallel-universe thriller that sharply depicts the distinction between the 2 worlds which might be divided by totally different decisions. Please look ahead to the mix of a robust script, meticulous crew, and passionate actors that may create the drama.”

“Practice” is scheduled to premiere in July and will probably be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

Supply (1)