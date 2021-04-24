Watch: YoonA And Park Jung Min Do Whatever It Takes To Build A Train Stop In Trailer For New Film

A teaser has been released for “Miracle” (literal title) starring Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and Park Jung Min!

“Miracle” is a fictional movie based on a true story. Taking place in 1986, the film will tell the story of math prodigy Jun Kyung who lives in the roadless countryside of North Gyeongsang Province.

Park Jung Min will be playing the math genius Jun Kyung who lives in a village that takes him five hours just to commute to school. Without knowing when a train might pass by, he has to take the risk of walking alongside the train tracks to get to school. However, Jun Kyung will develop a whimsical but powerful plan to build a small train stop for the village.

YoonA will play the unpredictable Ra Hee who notices Jun Kyung’s gift early on. After realizing Jun Kyung’s extraordinary charm at first sight, she plays close attention to him and actively pushes him forward, creating a refreshing chemistry in the drama.

The teaser shows a glimpse of Jun Kyung’s daily life. He has a supportive older sister named Bo Kyung (Lee Soo Kyung), and his father Tae Yoon (Lee Sung Min) is a dedicated engineer who has never been late for work. On top of that, he has a sweet relationship with Ra Hee.

In the clip, Jun Kyung constantly makes an effort to reach the Blue House. He has written 54 letters so far, and it’s all for one goal: to have a train stop in the village. When his letters don’t work, Ra Hee, who knows he’s a genius, suggests he participates in a math competition. She tells him to win first place so that he can meet the president when he receives his award. However, that plan also goes down the drain when the superintendent is chosen to give him the award instead.

However, Jun Kyung doesn’t give up, and he continues to work hard towards his goal. Ra Hee and Bo Kyung support him with everything they have. At the end of the video, Jun Kyung asks, “Do you know why I’m so desperate to build Yangwon Station?”

Check out the teaser below!

“Miracle” will premiere in June.

