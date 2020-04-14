Watch Young Musicians Play The Avengers’ Theme Song From Isolation, And Try Not To Cry

Along with merely being a whole lot of enjoyable to see a bunch of children come collectively throughout a disaster and create one thing so epic, this video additionally very a lot speaks to the facility of Alan Silvestri’s Avengers theme. Within the final eight years it has turn into a particularly recognizable piece of music as Marvel’s group of mighty heroes have dominated popular culture, however extra essential from a psychological standpoint is the truth that it is a piece of music that feels synonymous with the phrase “hope.” That is one thing that we very a lot want throughout what’s a really scary time, and whereas we won’t have any expectations of Iron Man and Captain America swooping in to avoid wasting the day on this actuality, it is nonetheless good to get the sensation.