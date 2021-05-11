Watch: “Youth Of May” Cast Gets Competitive With Quiz On Lee Do Hyun’s Alcohol Tolerance, Go Min Si In “Sweet Home,” And More

The cast of “Youth of May” answered fun quiz questions about each other!

“Youth of May” is a new romance drama about the fateful meeting of medical student Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and nurse Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), who fall in love amidst the whirlwind of events that take place in May 1980—a historically significant time period in South Korea. Geum Sae Rok stars as Lee Soo Ryun, a law student from a wealthy family and a close friend of Kim Myung Hee, and Lee Sang Yi plays Lee Soo Chan, Lee Soo Ryun’s older brother.

The new video of the cast features the actors asking and answering questions about each other in a quiz format. Lee Do Hyun starts off the quiz by asking how long it has been since he last saw his pet dog Ga Eul. Lee Sang Yi correctly answers that Lee Do Hyun last saw Ga Eul on the day of the poster shoot. Shocked, the cast asks how he knew, and Lee Sang Yi explains, “He told me yesterday.” Lee Do Hyun comments, “This means you’ve paid that much attention to me.” Lee Sang Yi replies, “That’s right,” and Lee Do Hyun adds, “I love you too.”

Lee Sang Yi gets another question correct, answering that Lee Do Hyun likes to buy meat whenever it’s on sale since he likes to cook. Lee Sang Yi shares, “I’m very interested in you.” The cast then struggles to answer the question of what movie Lee Do Hyun watched the most in high school. After a few hints, Geum Sae Rok answers with the film “Sunflower.” Lee Sang Yi quickly makes a return with the next question when he accurately guesses that Lee Do Hyun’s alcohol tolerance is two shots of soju. Geum Sae Rok asks, “Do you love him?” Lee Sang Yi says to Lee Do Hyun, “I know you well.”

Go Min Si asks, “Have I already been eliminated? I have zero questions answered right now.” Geum Sae Rok answers the next question, and Lee Do Hyun pretends to be upset after Go Min Si comments, “I know nothing about you. Why do I know nothing about you?”

When it’s Go Min Si’s turn to ask questions, Lee Do Hyun answers correctly that she had become a hot topic for eating boiled egg deliciously in the film “The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion.” Geum Sae Rok answers the next question that Go Min Si began to dream of becoming an actor when she was in elementary school. Before her next question about “Sweet Home” is even finished, Lee Sang Yi replies, “Ballet,” and gets the question right. Lee Do Hyun, who played her on-screen brother in “Sweet Home,” is shocked that he wasn’t able to answer the question.

Go Min Si asks how many times she has watched “Sweet Home,” and the cast gets the question wrong numerous times before Lee Sang Yi accurately answers eight times. Lee Do Hyun begins to complain, but Lee Sang Yi tells him, “Life is all about timing.” Lee Do Hyun asks Go Min Si, “Didn’t you tell me you watched it 12 times?” to which Go Min Si argues, “No, I said I watched it eight times,” and Geum Sae Rok tells him, “Listen more attentively.”

