Watch: Yulhee Shares Her 1st Impression Of FTISLAND’s Minhwan, Talks About Their Marriage, And More

Yulhee just lately held a Q&A to rejoice the one month anniversary of her YouTube channel!

In her video, Yulhee answered questions on her every day life and her ideas about marriage. She obtained a remark that mentioned, “Minhwan, deal with Yulhee nicely.” Yulhee sweetly responded by asking followers to additionally praise Minhwan as nicely, since he handled her very nicely. She shared that it was to the purpose that she thought she ought to take higher care of him after seeing him coming dwelling and leaving for work for his army service.

Yulhee additionally addressed followers’ considerations of eager to see extra of Yulhee’s life reasonably than her life as somebody’s spouse or mom. She replied that she would additionally attempt to share extra moments of her every day life by means of upcoming movies, and she or he expressed her gratitude for followers who despatched her type feedback throughout the tough instances in her being pregnant.

Moreover, Yulhee touched upon the abundance of English feedback, including in that it was a disgrace she couldn’t converse English that nicely. She added, “Once I’m actually curious concerning the lengthy feedback, I learn it by copying it and operating it by means of a translator.”

Throughout breaks, Yulhee mentioned that she and Minhwan take pleasure in consuming late night time snacks. She revealed, “I as soon as informed Minhwan, ‘I’m actually depressed today,’ and he replied, ‘Perhaps it’s as a result of we haven’t had time to speak loads today.’” Though she initially denied that was the rationale, she shared that she felt a lot better as soon as she had meals and time to speak with Minhwan the following day.

For future content material for her YouTube channel, Yulhee teased that she is likely to be releasing a dance cowl quickly. She additionally expressed that she cherished the thought of continuous the 24-hour parenting vlog since Minhwan may take a extra lively half in parenting today.

On her ideas about marriage, Yulhee revealed that she had needed to get married early since a younger age. Though she thought that it could be tough to take action after becoming a member of a lady group, she started to nurture that dream once more after assembly Minhwan. She shared, “My first impression of Minhwan is from after we met early on on the Han River inside a automotive. I solely bear in mind one factor from that night time and that’s, ‘Wow, his nostril is absolutely fairly.’”

Yulhee additionally shared that a optimistic facet of marriage is having a household who helps her and having somebody to assist. She defined that the 2 moments she feels essentially the most comfortable throughout her marriage is when she sees her kids and when she sees Minhwan sleeping.

Lastly, Yulhee additionally revealed that she informed the information of her being pregnant first to her youthful sister, who was excited to grow to be an aunt. She added that Minhwan was additionally very supportive throughout the means of telling her dad and mom. Wrapping up, Yulhee expressed her want to reply extra questions from the followers sooner or later.

Watch the total video beneath:

Supply (1)