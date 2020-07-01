General News

Watch: Zico Expresses “Summer time Hate” With Rain In Fun Comeback MV + Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Photos

July 1, 2020
Zico has made his much-anticipated return with new music!

On July 1 at 6 p.m. KST, the Block B member launched his new EP “RANDOM BOX” together with the music video for the title observe.

That includes Rain, Zico wrote the lyrics and co-composed the title observe “Summer time Hate.” The track expresses the annoyance felt by somebody by way of the intense warmth of a summer time day.

Watch the music video beneath:

Additionally take a look at unique photographs of Zico and Rain solely obtainable on Soompi!

Thanks to KOZ Leisure for offering the photographs!

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

