Watch: Zico Expresses “Summer time Hate” With Rain In Fun Comeback MV + Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Zico has made his much-anticipated return with new music!

On July 1 at 6 p.m. KST, the Block B member launched his new EP “RANDOM BOX” together with the music video for the title observe.

That includes Rain, Zico wrote the lyrics and co-composed the title observe “Summer time Hate.” The track expresses the annoyance felt by somebody by way of the intense warmth of a summer time day.

Watch the music video beneath:

Thanks to KOZ Leisure for offering the photographs!