Watch: Zico Expresses “Summer time Hate” With Rain In Fun Comeback MV + Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Zico has made his much-anticipated return with new music!
On July 1 at 6 p.m. KST, the Block B member launched his new EP “RANDOM BOX” together with the music video for the title observe.
That includes Rain, Zico wrote the lyrics and co-composed the title observe “Summer time Hate.” The track expresses the annoyance felt by somebody by way of the intense warmth of a summer time day.
Watch the music video beneath:
Additionally take a look at unique photographs of Zico and Rain solely obtainable on Soompi!
Thanks to KOZ Leisure for offering the photographs!
How does this text make you’re feeling?
Add Comment