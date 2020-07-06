Watch: Zico Shows “Operating Man” Cast Members The “Summer time Hate” Challenge

On the July 5 episode of SBS’s “Operating Man,” Zico, Sunmi, Lee Do Hyun, and Jo Se Ho appeared as friends.

Zico and Sunmi have each lately made comebacks, Zico with the monitor “Summer time Hate” that includes Rain, and Sunmi with the monitor “ppopparippam.” In considered one of his earlier visitor appearances, Zico taught the “Operating Man” forged how you can do the “Any Tune” problem, the viral dance to his hit music of the identical title.

Within the newest episode, Zico taught them the dance for his new music, “Summer time Hate.” In response to the lovable and easy gestures, the forged stated that this could undoubtedly develop into a problem. Zico demonstrated that the important thing level of the dance was the “fan” dance, during which the loser of the rock-paper-scissors sport would fan the opposite companion.

Sunmi additionally danced a bit to her new monitor, “pporappippam.” Try the clip beneath!

