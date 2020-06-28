Watch: Zico, Sunmi, Lee Do Hyun, And Jo Se Ho Seek Reincarnation In “Operating Man” Preview

In honor of its 10th anniversary, SBS’s “Operating Man” has been revisiting a few of their fan-favorite previous races!

The preview for subsequent week’s episode options the return of the “reincarnation” race. Zico, Sunmi, Lee Do Hyun, and Jo Se Ho will likely be becoming a member of the solid members as friends.

In response to the preview, every member reincarnated in a unique time interval. In the midst of attending “reincarnation camp,” sirens go off and the members react to what’s taking place in shock and worry. The doorways to the camp are locked and it seems solely just a few individuals are allowed to go away.

Because the variety of survivors decreases, the members and friends race to seek out out the key behind reincarnation.

This episode of “Operating Man” will air on July 5. Try the preview right here:

