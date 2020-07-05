Watch: Zico, Sunmi, & MONSTA X’s Shownu And Joohoney Dance Together In “Ask Us Something” Preview

Prepare for an thrilling, star-studded episode of “Ask Us Something”!

On July 4, the MBC selection present launched a preview of subsequent week’s episode, which can function Block B’s Zico, Sunmi, and MONSTA X members Shownu and Joohoney as visitors.

The 4 singers’ robust personalities instantly shine via, as Joohoney energetically introduces himself with a reference to his viral “Clap!” meme from his visitor look on Mnet’s “Produce X 101.” In the meantime, Sunmi isn’t afraid to get a bit of savage: when Lee Soo Geun asks her whether or not it’s true that she’s not a fan of Zico’s smash hit “Any Track,” she replies candidly with an apologetic smile, “I actually dislike it.”

Nevertheless, that doesn’t cease Sunmi from becoming a member of Zico to playfully tackle the “Any Track” problem collectively—which Min Kyung Hoon additionally makes an attempt, to the cheers and laughter of his fellow forged members. Zico, Sunmi, Shownu, and Joohoney additionally exhibit their dancing expertise each collectively and individually, and Sunmi goes on to carry out her new music “pporappippam.”

Lastly, when Zico mentions that he sometimes seems on music-themed selection exhibits, Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul insists, “We’re additionally a music selection present!” His bandmate Shindong then makes an attempt to show it with a passionate dance efficiency that ends in sudden comedy as he falls on the ground.

Zico, Sunmi, Shownu, and Joohoney’s episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on July 11 at 9 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the brand new preview beneath!

Watch a current episode of “Ask Us Something” with English subtitles now:

Watch Now