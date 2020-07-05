Watch: Zico Teaches Yoo Hee Yeol His New “Summer season Hate” Challenge + Explains Misconception About His Collab With Rain

Block B’s Zico carried out his new monitor “Summer season Hate” for the primary time on “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”!

On the July three broadcast of KBS 2TV’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook,” Zico appeared as a visitor to speak about his new EP “RANDOM BOX.”

After performing “Excessive” (from his first studio album “Considering”) and his new music “No You Can’t,” Zico placed on an thrilling efficiency of his newest title monitor “Summer season Hate” for the primary time on TV.

Following all the excitement surrounding his “Any Tune problem,” Zico additionally launched his new “Summer season Hate” dance problem. He hilariously commented, “I often comply with the saying ‘Go away whereas they’re nonetheless applauding,’ however I’m going to go towards that for the primary time and check out yet one more [challenge].”

Zico taught Yoo Hee Yeol the dance, praising how rapidly he was selecting up the strikes, and the 2 then adorably took on the problem collectively.

Later, Zico spoke about collaborating with Rain, with whom he’s presently showing collectively on Mnet’s “I-LAND” as producers. As Rain’s “Gang” just lately went viral practically three years after its preliminary launch, Zico clarified that the singer’s “Summer season Hate” characteristic had nothing to do with the latest success of Rain’s 2017 music.

Zico defined, “We completed engaged on this fashion earlier than the ‘Gang’ syndrome. I requested him to take part as a form of homage, and he gladly agreed. I simply hope individuals acknowledge that I’m not making an attempt to piggyback [on his success] as a latecomer.”

After its launch on July 1, “Summer season Hate” shot to the highest of a number of main realtime charts in Korea, the place it’s nonetheless sustaining a excessive rating.

Watch the total episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” beneath!

