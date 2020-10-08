Watch: “Zombie Detective” Goes Behind The Scenes On Cameos From Yoo Jae Suk, A.C.E, WEi’s Kim Yo Han, And More

KBS’s “Zombie Detective” shared a behind-the-scenes video of its a number of movie star cameos!

The first movie star cameo was from Yoo Jae Suk and Kim Min Kyung, who shot a film poster collectively. Yoo Jae Suk cracked Kim Min Kyung up together with his surprisingly cute make-up as a jiangshi (vampire/zombie from Chinese language folklore), whereas Kim Min Kyung impressed everybody on set together with her power when she lifted her “co-star” with ease.

The second cameo was from WEi’s Kim Yo Han, who shot a industrial for BB cream that may cowl up a zombie’s rotting pores and skin and scars. He mentioned, “It’s a product that doesn’t actually exist, so it was tough to specific what it does, however I had numerous enjoyable on set.”

The third cameo was from comedians Lee Seung Yoon, Hong Quickly Mok, and Kim Hye Solar, who performed the zombies on the bus.

The subsequent cameo was from “The Return of Superman” stars Sam Hammington and his sons, William and Bentley. Sam Hammington discovered tips on how to change into a butcher for the cameo, whereas Choi Jin Hyuk tried to get shut with William and Bentley by way of gummies and playacting. Nevertheless, Bentley appeared a bit of frightened by the zombie make-up.

The last cameo was from A.C.E, who performed part-time employees dancing on the street as zombies. Choi Jin Hyuk confirmed off a few of his strikes for them and so they reacted with admiration regardless of the actor’s embarrassment. The A.C.E members mentioned that they have been honored to have their full group make a cameo in a KBS drama and to look alongside such nice actors.

Take a look at the star-studded video beneath!

Watch “Zombie Detective”:

Watch Now