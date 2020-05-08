Watching Doctor Who For The First Time? Here’s 5 Things To Know First

The Grasp

As if Daleks and Cybermen weren’t sufficient of a ache, The Doctor has their very own model of Moriarty to associate with their Sherlock Holmes: The Grasp! One other rogue Time Lord, The Grasp makes use of their skills within the identify of chaos and evil, goading The Doctor into a number of conflicts over the course of Doctor Who historical past. Nobody is aware of learn how to damage The Doctor higher than The Grasp, irrespective of their type or alias on the time. Many have argued what their actual relationship could also be, and the canon has given many legitimate explanations. However all you actually need to know is that The Doctor and The Grasp are the Batman and Joker of the Doctor Who historical past.