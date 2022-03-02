Watching football online in Spain is already more expensive: DAZN raises rates and will do so again when LaLiga starts

DAZN has risen in price by 30% in Spain, and this increase in the rate will not be the only one, since they have already anticipated that by the time LaLiga arrives, it will have an additional cost. So far, it has been confirmed that As of March 17, the monthly plan will go from 9.99 euros to 12.99 euros.

This leaves the annual plan at 129.99 euros per month (previously 99.99). These are the prices for all new subscribers, and for current customers, the new rate will start charging a month later.





From VHS to STREAMING everywhere

The price will increase more if you want to see LaLiga





DAZN already had the Copa del Rey and this price increase is something that has been seen since the beginning of the year, especially after the big announcement at the end of 2021 that LaLiga could finally be seen online again without having to depend on operatorsthanks to the fact that DAZN took over the rights together with Movistar until 2027.

In fact, this new rate does not include LaLiga. In DAZN they have explained that the new price reflects the value of their current content offer, but for those who also want to enjoy the next season of the main soccer league in Spain, they will have to contract a new plan.

We still don’t know how much it will cost extra to watch LaLiga on DAZN

If you are not interested, you can continue with your subscription of 9.99 euros per month. On DAZN they explain that “Those who are interested in LaLiga will be able to make a change of plan with a higher cost to be communicated later. We confirm, therefore, that the update that will take place in the coming weeks has nothing to do with LaLiga’s broadcasting rights.”

This is not the first price increase of the platform, already in 2019 they had risen to include Roland Garros, the Olympic Games and more, and in Germany they doubled their price this year. Nor will it be the last, as we can see. And, unfortunately, account sharing is also over and at the moment there are no announcements of plans for multiple users.