Watching free movies on YouTube is possible if you know how: these are the best channels

Despite the constant commitment by platforms to offer us short content, as YouTube has done with its Shorts section, to compete with TikTok and Instagram Reels, we still like long content. Especially the movies and series (Hence, streaming has more and more competition).

We have already explained how to watch all the free YouTube movies that are only available in the USA and today we present you the best channels to watch full movies on youtube

In this list you will see YouTube channels to watch movies in Spanish (and, sometimes, also in other languages) and we will explain what they offer according to themes:

CINETEL MULTIMEDIA: to see classics





Cinetel Multimedia, SL, is a distributor and producer of audiovisual content. Currently, it has a film catalog that exceeds 2,500 references, having reached exclusive acquisition agreements for rights from important bookstores, from several of the largest American content providers, according to the company itself.

In addition to movies, the catalog of this YouTube channel includes TV movies, television series, cartoons, and documentaries. You can find here a long list of classics from the 30s and 40s like Robinson Crusoe or “Gulliver’s Travels”.

Kisstube





KissTube is a YouTube channel as well as an app for Android, Mac OS X, Windows 10 PC, Chrome, and Kindle Fire. KissTube is a community of channels, playlists, free apps, and even podcasts. There is a full movie list of full movies sorted by genre and lyrics and free audio books.

There are films in many languages ​​such as Italian (country of origin of this platform), also Spanish, and others such as Arabic, Chinese or Russian. There are series like H2O or Pocoyo and entire movies like “Teenage Spirit” or “A Christmas Carol”.

Movie Central





Movie Central offers free full movies. All content on this channel is licensed under contracts with copyright holders and distributors. They are movies in English.

There are movies of various themes, like comedies or action. Most are new or from the last few decades. There are even movies from this year, considering that this channel uploads movies daily to its catalog.

PizzaFLIX





PizzaFLIX is a project created by two film industry professionals who control one of the largest private film and television libraries. These films are the foundation of the channel, an educational platform for the preservation and discovery of the Golden Age of Hollywood and television. “every title requires up to 12 hours of digital remastering before being encrypted for upload.

All titles are presented with 100% commercial streaming audio and video rights worldwide”, as they explain from the channel. about 10 new titles monthly. They are mostly classic titles and in English.

Do a good search on YouTube

Also, There are full movies on YouTube on different channels. In the YouTube search engine you can search for “100 COMPLETE FILMS IN SPANISH” or “Complete films in Spanish”, and there will appear lists of complete films in the Spanish language.