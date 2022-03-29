Watching LaLiga online in Spain will be a mess, despite the new Movistar and DAZN agreement: this is how the matches are distributed

DAZN and Telefónica’s Movistar+ have just reached a distribution agreement for LaLiga in Spain that is not exclusive to the package awarded to DAZN. After the agreement, Movistar+ keeps all the LaLiga matches since DAZN gives up its rights for 280 million euros per season.

It is worth mentioning that Movistar is obliged to sell its rights to other operators and the fact that DAZN has signed a non-exclusive agreement means that it can sell them as well. DAZN had been awarded the exclusive broadcast rights for 175 matches of LaLiga for the 2022/23 to 2026/27 seasons.

After today’s agreement, the company will make this package available to Movistar Plus+ customersas part of the DAZN offer integrated into said platform.

If you are not a Movistar Plus+ customer and you have contracted the DAZN LaLiga package directly on the DAZN App, you will be able to see the 175 matches that were awarded to DAZN. Now, if you want to see all of LaLiga and not just these games You will have no choice but to pay Movistar. Or learn which games are included in the DAZN package and, with a bit of luck, they are the ones that interest you the most.

This unless in this back and forth of agreements, some other operator decides to buy too all rights.

DAZN Strategy





Previously, DAZN had already closed similar strategic collaborations in other markets: Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and Swisscom in Germany, TIM in Italy and KDDI in Japan.

Since its launch in Spain in 2019 and in just 3 years, DAZN has secured a powerful sports offer that includes, in addition to this LaLiga package (with some matches), the Copa del Rey, the Premier League, the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the Copa Libertadores, the Copa Sudamericana, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup or the MLS. As well has MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and F1 to his credit, among others.

Although it does not offer you the complete LaLiga, this platform is much more expensive now than a year ago: On the one hand, in December 2021 it prohibited the option of sharing an account and in January it raised the fees.