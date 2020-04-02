‘Watchmen’ Director Stephen Williams Boards Universal’s Thriller ‘Don’t Go in the Water’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Stephen Williams, who most lately helmed HBO’s “Watchmen,” has boarded “Don’t Go in the Water,” an authentic horror movie from Common Photos.

Peter Gaffney wrote the script, most of which is being saved tightly beneath wraps. The movie is described as a suspenseful monster film.

Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce “Don’t Go in the Water” for 21 Laps Leisure, alongside Adam Kolbrenner for Lit Leisure Group. Adam Rodin is govt producing. Universal’s govt VP of Manufacturing Matt Reilly and director of growth Lexi Barta will oversee the venture on behalf of the studio.

Although productions throughout city have been shutdown indefinitely, studios are nonetheless engaged on including initiatives to their growth slates, particularly relating to setting writers and administrators to creating IP.

Williams, who was initially found by J.J. Abrams and set as a co-exec producer on “Misplaced,” has minimize his enamel in the TV world over the previous decade. A few of his credit consists of Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” and AMC’s “The Strolling Lifeless.”

He was then tapped by Damon Lindeloff, who Williams labored with on “Misplaced,” to direct two episodes of “Watchmen,” together with the “The Extraordinary Being.” His work on the present earned him a Administrators Guild Award nomination, catching the eye of studio executives in Hollywood.

Gaffney is at present creating a number of scripts together with “Harvest” and “Terrestrial.” Levy and Kolbrenner lately produced the 20th Century pic “Free Man,” which Levy directed and stars Ryan Reynolds.

Williams is represented by WME and supervisor Ken Stovitz. Gaffney is represented by Verve.