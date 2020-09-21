‘Watchmen’ Leads Emmys Winners; HBO Tops Networks/Streaming

“Watchmen” took dwelling extra Emmys than every other present of 2020, with HBO scoring essentially the most wins of any community or streaming service.

“Watchmen” picked up 11 Emmys in complete, together with wins on Sunday evening for greatest restricted sequence and greatest actress in a restricted sequence for sequence star Regina King. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II additionally gained for greatest supporting actor in a drama for his work on the present. The present’s 11 wins helped push HBO to 30 wins complete, together with 19 wins through the Artistic Arts Emmys over the course of final week. Different wins for HBO included Zendaya profitable greatest actress in a drama for “Euphoria.” “Succession” additionally gained in most of the drama sequence classes, together with the very best drama sequence award and greatest actor in a drama for Jeremy Robust.

Elsewhere, the ultimate season of “Schitt’s Creek” gained 9 Emmys complete, together with an historic sweep of all the foremost comedy classes, whereas “Final Week Tonight” picked up its fifth win in a row for greatest 123 speak sequence. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” picked up the award for greatest competitors sequence.

Learn the complete winner’s checklist right here.

Netflix had essentially the most nominations this 12 months with 160 complete, whereas HBO had 107. Each HBO and Netflix had gained 19 awards every on the Artistic Arts Emmys going into Sunday evening. Although it completed second with 21 wins complete, Netflix scored simply two wins on the Primetime Emmys, together with a win for Maria Schrader of “Unorthodox” in the very best directing for a restricted sequence class and greatest supporting actress in a drama for Julia Garner of “Ozark.”

Amazon gained 4 Emmys complete in 2020, in comparison with 15 final 12 months — which was because of reveals like “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The streamer didn’t choose up any wins on the Primetime Emmys on Sunday, although “Maisel” did win 4 awards on the Artistic Arts Emmys.

Apple TV Plus scored its first ever Emmy win, because of Billy Crudup profitable the award for greatest supporting actor in a drama for “The Morning Present.” Disney Plus, one other new streamer to this 12 months’s Emmy race, walked away with eight awards complete, together with seven for “The Mandalorian.”

Pop TV wound up with 10 awards complete because of “Schitt’s Creek,” even though the community is basically shifting out of authentic scripted programming.

As soon as once more, nearly no broadcast reveals gained multiple Emmy this 12 months. The one exception is “Saturday Evening Dwell,” which gained six. Each The Oscars telecast and “Dwell in Entrance of a Studio Viewers,” which each aired on broadcast, picked up two awards every. In equity, nonetheless, they had been each particular occasion programming and never a part of a daily broadcast lineup. The one common broadcast scripted reveals past “SNL” to win awards had been “Black-ish” and “This Is Us” with one every.

Wins by Program (2 or extra)

Watchmen—11

Schitt’s Creek—9

Succession—7

The Mandalorian—7

Saturday Evening Dwell—6

RuPaul’s Drag Race—6

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—4

Final Week Tonight—4

Euphoria—3

Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones—3

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal–3

Apollo 11—3

Cheer—3

The Crown—2

Hollywood—2

The Oscars—2

Dwell in Entrance of a Studio Viewers—2

The Cave—2

#FreeRayshawn—2

Wins by Community/Platform

HBO–30

Netflix–21

Pop TV–10

Disney Plus–8

NBC–8

VH1–6

ABC–5

Nationwide Geographic–5

Grownup Swim–4

Amazon–4

CNN–3

FOX–3

CBS–2

FX Networks–2

Quibi–2

A&E–1

AMC–1

Apple TV–1

Apple TV Plus–1

BBC America–1

Discovery Channel–1

EPIX–1

ESPN–1

HISTORY–1

Hulu–1

MagicLabsMedia.com–1

Oculus–1

Showtime–1

USA Community–1

YouTube–1