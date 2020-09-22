Watchmen season 2 would “really feel like a huge betrayal”, says Damon Lindelof

HBO’s Watchmen could have simply picked up a handful of Emmys for its first season, together with Excellent Restricted Collection, however showrunner Damon Lindelof has dominated out the superhero drama’s return – no less than with him on the helm.

Talking backstage on the digital awards ceremony on Sunday, Lindelof mentioned: “It would really feel like a huge betrayal of successful restricted collection to come back again and say, ‘it was solely a restricted collection’.”

“Watchmen is one thing I’ve beloved since I used to be 13-years-old. Another person created it and this was my run on it,” he added. “I’ve invited some other artist who needs to take the baton.”

The comic-book drama – which follows a group of masked cops making an attempt to take down a white supremacist group in Tulsa, Oklahoma – took residence essentially the most Emmys this yr, successful 11 in whole together with Lead Actress for Regina King, Supporting Actor for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Excellent Writing.

In December, Lindelof revealed that he didn’t wish to proceed with Watchmen previous season one, having completed the story he wished to inform in all 9 episodes.

Though he advised Deadline in February that he would “by no means wanna shut the door fully”, he “would say it’s barely ajar”.

Talking in regards to the present’s win, HBO president Casey Bloys advised Deadline that Watchmen “has the making of a traditional” that individuals will revisit in years to come back.

He added that following Lindelof’s departure from the collection, there are not any plans for future seasons of Watchmen. “It’s onerous to think about doing it with out Damon. It appears unlikely, he advised a fairly full story. By no means say by no means however there are not any plans for an additional instalment.”

Regina King, who starred as police detective Angela Abar/Sister Night time, additionally confirmed that “there’s no affirmation about a way forward for Watchmen proper now”, including that if she had been to do it once more, “it would be with Damon”.

“It’s nearly settling and having fun with this unusual second,” she mentioned backstage on the Emmys. “We’re coming to a shut on this chapter of the Watchmen collection. It’s bittersweet and emotional.”

Watchmen additionally stars Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Jeremy Irons and Hong Chau.

