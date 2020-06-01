Watchmen show runner says show could return for season 2 – but there’s a catch

Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof has beforehand disparaged the thought of the hit sequence returning for a second season – till now.

Lindelof has stated that he “hope[s]” that there’s extra Watchmen sooner or later, but (and right here’s the catch) that the HBO sequence would wish a model new showrunner to take over the reins.

“I’d facilitate and embrace and do the whole lot in my energy to allow others to come back ahead and show their tackle Watchmen,” he stated in an interview with ComicBook.com.

He added, “I hope there’s extra Watchmen. I don’t assume it needs to be me.”

Earlier within the interview, he stated, “It’s immensely flattering to be in a place the place individuals need extra,” earlier than including that “except you’ve received the proper concept, except you’re compelled to do it, except you’re compelled to say one thing new, I don’t assume that it’s best to do it simply since you did it as soon as efficiently.”

He continued, “It took 30 years to type of justify a continuation of Watchmen. Hopefully, it gained’t take 30 extra. I actually do assume that there needs to be extra Watchmen and shortly. I simply don’t assume that I needs to be the one doing it except I’m like, ‘I do know precisely how to take action.’”

Fingers crossed a new showrunner steps as much as the plate…