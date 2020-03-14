Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof Would Love To Work in the MCU and Star Wars Universe



While doing press for his new movie The Hunt, which is in any case being launched after being behind schedule final August, Watchmen author and showrunner Damon Lindeof expressed pastime in doing duties for every Surprise and Well-known individual Wars.

Lindelof’s new pleasure over the MCU stems from the approaching Disney+ Phase 4 assortment, WandaVision. Here’s what the earlier Misplaced showrunner suggested Fandom.

“I consider that doing one factor inside the Surprise universe, anywhere inside the Surprise Universe, may very well be in actuality doubtlessly thrilling for me,” he talked about, “notably as they start to get considerably bit additional experimental.”

“In all probability the most points that I’ve noticed for Wandavision, for instance, merely actually really feel like, ‘Okay, now we’re getting someplace’. Particularly in a television space.”

“And, in the future,” Lindelof added, “nevertheless under no circumstances inside the quick long term, I consider like I would cherish to do one factor inside the Well-known individual Wars universe. Probably a decade from now as soon as I’d not be blamed for ruining it. That could be a hoot.”

Surprise’s WandaVision was as soon as to start out with slated to debut in 2021, nevertheless the liberate date was as soon as recently moved as a lot as December 2020, edging nearer towards the liberate of The Falcon and the Iciness Soldier in August.

While little is known regarding the plot of WandaVision, Paul Bettany has in the previous described it as “the oddest of the whole Surprise endeavours so far.” In the meantime, Surprise’s Chief Ingenious Officer Kevin Feige talked about that the assortment will perform Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff in any case turning into/being named Scarlet Witch.

