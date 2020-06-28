Watchmen’s Regina King Explains The Only Way She’d Return For A Season 2

Depart a Remark
Watchmen Season 1 advised such a robust and related story and because of this, obtained vital acclaim on the time of its launch final yr. HBO even made all 9 episodes free to look at on-line and on demand throughout the weekend of June 19. The sequence, which relies on the graphic novel by Alan Moore, could have come full circle, however it ended on an ambiguous observe that left many questioning whether or not there could be a second season. Lately, sequence star Regina King defined why there was just one manner that she’d ever return for a possible Season 2 of Watchmen.
Watchmen’s Season 1finale noticed Regina King’s Angela ingest the egg left behind by Physician Manhattan. With one foot hovering over the water, viewers waited with baited breath to search out out whether or not she’d inherited Physician Manhattan’s powers just for the credit to roll. Talking with Reese Witherspoon in an interview for Selection’s Actors on Actors, King was requested whether or not she would return for a Season 2 of Watchmen. Right here’s what she mentioned:
You realize, I don’t know. Truthfully, I really feel like I believe HBO would need it again in a heartbeat, but when Damon Lindelof doesn’t see an entry level for Season 2 — I believe that the chances are infinite, however I really feel that if Damon doesn’t see it, then it’s going to be a no for me.
Regina King went on to say that studying the pilot of Watchmen blew her away as a result of it included so many “historic issues that truly occurred” and have been made central to the HBO present. What’s extra, she described Damon Lindelof as a “nice collaborator,” so it’s fairly straightforward to know why the actress wouldn’t return for a Season 2 if he wasn’t concerned.
To make sure, Damon Lindelof has made it clear that he’s not likely inquisitive about returning for Season 2 of Watchmen. The showrunner defined how the sequence was solely designed for one season and that he’d got down to inform the story he needed to inform. If there’s no likelihood of Lindelof coming again to helm one other season, then it appears we have already got the reply as as to whether Regina King can be concerned.
Personally, Watchmen was a fantastically contained nine-episode story and simply because it had an ambiguous ending doesn’t imply it ought to have a second season. Whether or not or not Angela absorbed Physician Manhattan’s powers is one thing that may seemingly be debated for a while, however it was such an ideal ending that there’s seemingly no manner Season 2 might ever stay as much as its legacy.
All 9 episodes of Watchmen are at present obtainable to stream on HBO Max and HBO Now. The sequence has additionally been launched on Blu-ray and DVD for those who’re not up for streaming in any respect (or don’t have HBO). For extra on what to look at within the coming months, make sure you try our 2020 summer season TV premiere schedule.
Add Comment