Watchmen’s Regina King Was Bummed One Comic Easter Egg Didn’t Turn Into Special Appearance

Watchmen is now simpler to observe than ever, with the Blu-ray and DVD launch coming quickly after HBO Max’s streaming debut. It is simply as simple to notice the similarities between the present’s racially charged storyline and the present real-world political local weather, however there are clearly loads of variations as effectively, such because the existence of a glowing blue super-being. One other could be that Watchmen‘s United States has Hollywood legend Robert Redford as its president, a comic book element that the TV present honored. Sadly for star Regina King, nevertheless, Redford by no means really appeared on display.
As Watchmen‘s principally fearless Sister Evening, Regina King was a pillar of badassery that not often misplaced her cool within the warmth of a harmful ordeal, even within the very finish. Nevertheless it sounds just like the actress would have was a complete fangirl had the collection discovered a technique to safe the quasi-retired Robert Redford as a visitor star. Here is how she put it to Yahoo.
That was one of many first questions I requested, ‘Is Robert Redford going to be within the present?’ I completely appeared like a 12-year-old. I believe they might have reached out to him. I do not know what the change was, however in my 12-year-old hopes and goals, simply in my thoughts that Robert Redford might be threatening an look was thrilling.
To make certain, HBO’s Watchmen was full of loads of surprises for TV viewers that each instantly referenced Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic comedian guide and likewise utterly revamped the supply materials. Contemplating Damon Lindelof’s take was a quasi-sequel set within the present day, it could have made sense for the present to keep away from utilizing Robert Redford, since his presence would have required many successive Presidential phrases to ensure that him to stay the POTUS for Watchmen.
Fortunately for Robert Redford, although, Watchmen already had a Past Time period Limits settlement for Presidents constructed into the comedian guide, due to Richard Nixon’s Vietnam Warfare victory, mixed with the Watergate scandal not being publicized. Unusual as it could be to conceive, Watchmen‘s United States has (assumedly) solely seen two Presidents take workplace in a 50-year span, with Nixon in workplace from 1969 by means of the late ’80s, and Redford holding down the fort within the a long time since.
Alas, the award-winning actor’s fictional management wasn’t destined to be skilled up shut and personally by Regina King’s Sister Evening or any of the opposite Watchmen TV characters, with Robert Redford refraining from making an look within the HBO drama. Clearly that was an unlucky flip of occasions for King, whose adolescent fantasies would have been realized had she been capable of share a scene with him. Fortunately, Watchmen was a downright unbelievable collection even with out Redford’s skills added in.
Had Robert Redford confirmed up inside Watchmen, it would not have been his first look in a serious comedian guide property. The actor additionally portrayed the devious Marvel character Alexander Pierce in each Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame.
These in want of some socially related superheroics can discover Watchmen‘s 9 Season 1 episodes streaming now on HBO Max, HBO Go and HBO Now, and anybody who wants a bodily copy can discover the Blu-ray and DVD variations on sale now, that are full of varied featurettes that can take followers deeper into the chaos.
