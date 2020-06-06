Watchmen’s Regina King Was Bummed One Comic Easter Egg Didn’t Turn Into Special Appearance

Watchmen is now simpler to observe than ever, with the Blu-ray and DVD launch coming quickly after HBO Max’s streaming debut. It is simply as simple to notice the similarities between the present’s racially charged storyline and the present real-world political local weather, however there are clearly loads of variations as effectively, such because the existence of a glowing blue super-being. One other could be that Watchmen‘s United States has Hollywood legend Robert Redford as its president, a comic book element that the TV present honored. Sadly for star Regina King, nevertheless, Redford by no means really appeared on display.