Water is under threat from climate change: tips to take care of a scarce resource

The world’s freshwater situation is under unprecedented pressure due to rapidly rising temperatures, population and consumption patterns (EFE/Camilo García/File)



The fresh water of the world is under unprecedented pressure due to rapidly rising temperatures, population and consumption patterns.

Although World Water Day is celebrated every March 22 to remember the relevance of this essential liquid, today begins the World Water Week (from August 23 to September 1) also with the aim of highlight its importance and encourage its responsible consumption.

This year, the United Nations (UN, for its acronym in English) put the focus of focus on groundwater invisible waters whose effects can be seen everywhere. This is water found underground, in aquifers (formations of rocks, sand and gravel that contain significant amounts of water).

After feeding springs, rivers, lakes, and wetlands, groundwater eventually seeps into the oceans. Its main source of recharge is rain and snow that infiltrate the ground and can be extracted to the surface by means of pumps and wells.

The scarcity of drinking water is a global problem (Andina)

Most of the arid areas of the planet depend entirely on this resource, which supplies a large proportion of the water we use for consumption, sanitation, food production and industrial processes. Likewise, groundwater is decisive for the proper functioning of ecosystems, such as wetlands and rivers.

“That is why we must protect it from overexploitation -extract more water than is recharged with rain and snow- and the pollution that currently stalks them, since it can lead to the depletion of this resource, making its treatment and regeneration more expensive and even stopping its use . This year, let’s claim the study, protection and use of groundwater in a sustainable way to survive climate change and meet the needs of a constantly growing population,” says a statement from the HIM.

Climate change is estimated to be responsible for around 20% of the increase in global water scarcity. . According to the results obtained in 2021 of the Green and Healthy Homes Barometerthe study carried out por Argentina Green Building Council (AGBC) – Leading NGO at the regional level in the development and management of strategies that seek to accelerate sustainability. The NGO highlights that there are 6 attributes that homes must have to be considered healthy and sustainable: indoor air quality, thermal comfort and energy efficiency, natural lighting, noise and comfortable acoustics, connection with nature and preciselythe type of water consumption and the possibility of saving it.

A man collects drinking water in containers, in Caracas (Venezuela). EFE / Miguel Gutierrez



In Argentina, the average daily per capita domestic consumption of 318 liters is 6 times more than that recommended by the WHO. Besides, the a quarter of the population does not receive drinking water, which means that their abilities are limited to maintain their physical well-being and the dignity that comes with personal hygiene. Water filtration, both physical and chemical, helps conserve it and prevent waste. According to the AGBC study, 68% of the 25,000 respondents do not have a drinking water filter or purifier installed in their homes.

Clean drinking water is a requirement for optimal health. More than two-thirds of the human body is made up of water, a major component of cells and the medium for transporting nutrients and waste throughout the body. The Institute of Medicine (IOM) recommends that women consume approximately 2.7 liters and men 3.7 liters of water per day, from all sources, including drinking water, other beverages, and food. These amounts are adequate to compensate for what is left by the body through perspiration and excretion, helping to eliminate toxins and other waste. And in relation to these recommendations, the study was able to verify that more than 70% of the people consulted eat less than 4 daily servings of fruits and vegetableswhich are precisely one of the most important sources of water in relation to food.

The worst drought in 500 years is wreaking havoc in almost half of Europe (REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay / File Photo)

“Our objective with this study was to investigate the quality of homes in our country and how is compliance with the necessary requirements that contribute positively to health,” he commented. Paula Altavilla, president of AGBC. “It is important that buildings and homes can be designed in such a way that they promote healthier eating and drinking habits, such as installing filters for dissolved metals that cause toxicity, or eliminating high levels of turbidity, or even designing kitchens with spaces for storing and refrigerating fruits and vegetables. vegetables”, recommended the executive.

Water conservation is critical to protecting existing water supplies, lessening growing environmental stresses, saving energy, and freeing up resources for populations without access to clean water. The incorporation of water saving systems such as flow restrictor nozzles, automatic rings, faucets with electronic sensor or double flush toilets in domestic installations can contribute to a more efficient use of this resource by efficiently reducing the water used, which naturally will result in a greater amount available for consumption.

Alexandra Bettiga water resources engineer and manager of service rehabilitation and unaccounted-for water at AYSA, explained to Infobae as the company in which he works is focused on the search for water loss through an innovative satellite system.

Argentine SAOCOM satellites help save water in the country

AYSA began using satellite technology to increase its effectiveness in finding leaks in its water networks. Following a successful pilot test with the IDB-financed NEXUS Water-Energy Program, the company began using Israeli satellite technology UTILIS, in the early detection of leaks in its water networks through remote technology with spectral aerial images provided by the successful Argentine satellites SAOCOM 1A and 1B.

“Before, the search for losses was carried out through acoustic methods, with the limitations that this had. It is a noise transmission system to detect the location of a pipe leak. Today the satellite tells you not to go to the whole network. Go to this area. Thus, one is now more efficient because it does the job better. And it is effective because more cubic meters of leakage are recovered, the man-hours of technicians specializing in leaks are reduced. And it allows us to prevent these leaks from reaching us due to user complaints due to lack of pressure in the water service. We went out to look for them before,” Bettig said.

Tips to save water

The expert stated that when one eliminates leaks, the consumption of chemical products to make the water drinkable and the energy consumption to transport it are reduced. “We reduce costs and contribute to lower environmental impact. Costs for broken sidewalks, pipes and land are also reduced, ”he stressed.

Currently, 2.2 billion people in the world live without access to safe drinking water. A reality that should urgently change. This celebration aims to raise awareness about the global water crisis and the need to seek measures to address it so that we achieve Sustainable Development Goal No. 6: Water and sanitation for all by 2030.

