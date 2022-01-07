Water park, theater-cinema and 21 hectares of pure luxury: the majestic mansion put up for sale by a former NBA champion

The luxurious house that Tony Parker sells

Tony Parker put his house up for sale and the world was shocked by his luxurious property. The former partner of Emanuel Ginobili in San antonio spurs He will part with his mansion that he built in 2005 when he was still shining in the NBA.

The 39-year-old former French basketball player, like Manu and Tim Duncan, to name the most, also left a mark in the 14 years he spent in the Texas franchise where won four NBA rings.

Parker earned all four of his titles in the most important basketball league in the world in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014, with a total of 1,424 games with the Spurs between the regular season and the playoffs. In addition, he was chosen six times for the All-Star Game and he was champion in the 2013 Eurobasket with his French team.

Before making his jump to stardom in San Antonio, Tony had played for Paris Saint-Germain Racing (later known as Paris Basket Racing), until in 2001 he was part of the Draft and was chosen by the Texas franchise. In 2019, he announced his retirement from Charlotte Hornets and since then, Asvel Villeurbanne, a French team that plays in the Euroleague, has worked at his club.

San Antonio Spurs paid tribute to Tony Parker and retired his jersey number 9 – (AFP)

This time, Tony Parker made news because he sells his majestic 21-hectare mansion full of luxuries. It has as its main attraction a water park, worthy of an amusement park. It has slides, trampolines, waterfalls, pools and even its own cave.

But it is not the only thing, since it also has a theater that becomes a cinema, with armchairs engraved with their initials, 10 rooms, eight full bathrooms and four toilets.

To its spaciousness and great comfort, it is added a huge cellar with capacity for 1500 glass bottles, a 600 square meter gym, a fruit orchard and even a greenhouse. Of course, within the 21 hectares could not miss the fields to practice sports: to the basketball, there are added those of tennis and beach volleyball.

The property is located in the city of Boerne, state of Texas and its value is of $ 19,500,000, according to the real estate agency Kuper Sotheby’s.

