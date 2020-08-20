Water power minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat became corona infected corona, saying by tweet- People who come in contact with me should be investigated

new Delhi: Water power minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Corona was found infected in the government. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat himself confirmed this. He tweeted and wrote- On seeing some signs of malaise, I got the corona test done and my report has come positive. I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last days, isolate themselves and get their investigation done. May all of you be healthy and take care of yourself. Also Read – Sero Survey Result: Results of sero testing, corona antibodies found in 29.1% people of Delhi

Please tell that before this, Home Minister Amita Shah Corona was found infected. After this he was also admitted to the hospital. However, after recovering from Corona in a few days, he was discharged from the hospital. At the same time, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was also found corona infected, after which he had to be hospitalized. Now Shivraj Singh Chauhan has also been discharged from the hospital. Also Read – Maharashtra Covid-19 Update: Even after five months, Corona remains horrific in Maharashtra, more than 13 thousand new cases in 24 hours

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announces he is # COVID19 positive, to be admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/xhS7KcS4qC Also Read – Corona Crisis: In Madhya Pradesh, poor will get 5 kg food grains and 5 kg food grains at the rate of 1 rupee. – ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Explain that the taxation figures in the country are increasing continuously. For the first time in the Corona era so far, more than 70 thousand cases of corona infection have occurred in one day. However, the number of testing has also been increased significantly. Corona testing of 9 lakh people was done yesterday.