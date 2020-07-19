Entertainment

Water rains in Delhi due to heavy rains, fire department reached to save people trapped in bus

July 19, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: The capital Delhi is witnessing heavy rains today. Due to this, many routes have also been filled with water. Meanwhile, public transport bus got stuck in water due to rain in Delhi. This water is so full that the bus has almost drowned. Only a small part of the bus is above water. Meanwhile, the employees of Delhi Fire Department have reached to rescue. Also Read – Aadhar Virtual Id Online: How Aadhaar Virtual ID differs from Common Aadhaar, know what are its benefits and procedure

The whole matter is about Minto Road in Old Delhi. On this day, water gets filled due to rain. School vans, cars, and buses are stuck in water here. In such a situation, due to the heavy rain, more water was suddenly filled here. Let us know that since this morning, there is a strong rain in Delhi. Also Read – COVID-19: India’s indigenous corona vaccine’s human trial to begin in AIIMS on Monday

Recently, information was issued from the Meteorological Department about the heavy rain. Although the monsoon has arrived in the country 15 days ago, despite this, Delhiites were facing heat and humidity for many days. But the rain today has given relief to Delhiites.

