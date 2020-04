Residents rejoice as waters meet 70km north of Wentworth, nonetheless further rain is needed to ease drought

The waters of the Murray River and the Darling River in NSW have joined for the first time in two years, in a milestone for drought-stricken communities in New South Wales.

Water flowing down the Darling joined water sponsored up from the Murray River spherical 5.30pm on Sunday evening about 90km upstream from Wentworth in NSW.

