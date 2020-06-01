‘Watership Down’ Author’s Family Win Court Case Against Film Producer – Variety

A courtroom in England has dominated in favor of Watership Down Enterprises, the property and household of creator Richard Adams, in an motion introduced in opposition to producer Martin Rosen, who wrote and directed the 1978 animated movie of Adams’ novel “Watership Down.”

In a judgment issued on Could 27, Rosen and corporations managed by him have been ordered to pay the property courtroom prices and an preliminary fee for damages totaling roughly $95,000 inside 28 days for infringing copyright, agreeing unauthorized license offers and denying royalty funds. Further damages can be assessed at a future listening to.

The Mental Property Enterprise Court – in a case heard by His Honour Decide Hacon – additionally terminated the unique contract by which movement image rights for “Watership Down” have been initially granted to Rosen in 1976.

The courtroom heard that Rosen entered contracts value over $500,000 after claiming he owned all rights to “Watership Down.” Rosen made an additional $85,000 from an unauthorized license for an audiobook of the novel, and did not pay the property each the charges for a 2018 TV adaptation of the novel – a co-production between the BBC and Netflix – and a share of the related merchandizing royalties.

Along with damages and authorized prices, IPEC granted an injunction stopping Rosen and his firms from persevering with to license rights to “Watership Down,” which they didn’t personal. The courtroom has directed them to offer additional disclosures of their actions, and to destroy infringing supplies.

Juliet Johnson, Adams’ daughter and the managing director of Watership Down Enterprises, mentioned: “As custodians of this most beloved novel, our household has an obligation to guard the publishing and different rights for ‘Watership Down,’ and to protect the essence of our father’s creation. After a few years attempting to resolve issues straight with Martin Rosen, we’re extraordinarily happy with the Excessive Court’s ruling. We are able to now stay up for the longer term and develop new tasks that honor the highly effective and pertinent messages of ‘Watership Down’ in regards to the setting, management and friendship.”