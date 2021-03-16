Wave of robberies to the Paris Saint Germain footballers: how is the modus operandi of the assailants and the security measure that the club will take

Paris Saint Germain will pay for security for its players after the robberies of Ángel Di María and Marquinhos (Photo: REUTERS)

Al Paris Saint Germain It is seen as a club that enjoys financial stability and fights for every goal that comes its way from season to season, but currently there is great concern in their offices. And it has nothing to do with the team being three points below the Small in the standings in the League 1 or with the fight for the UEFA Champions League that they were denied last year. There’s a wave of robberies to players that affects the capital club for several years.

Marquinhos, who had already been robbed in January 2020, and Angel Di Maria, they were the last victims of an endemic disease that is getting worse and worse. When the assaults began, they occurred when the players were not at home. But now even his relatives are attacked and the worry is extreme.

Say Maria, who had to be substituted in the middle of the game against Nantes for this violent robbery at his home, was the seventh PSG player who suffered a robbery in recent years. On the list are three former players: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting –He was assaulted twice and went to live in a hotel, where he felt safer–, Thiago Silva Y Dani Alves. And recently they have attacked the Spanish Sergio Rico, Marquinhos and the Argentine Mauro Icardi. Something repeats itself: the events usually occur while they are engaged in a match.

Mauro Icardi was another of the victims this year in the wave of robberies of PSG players (Photo: REUTERS)

“It seems that insecurity is not only us, but also in Paris. From what my sister, friends and family of other players tells me is that there is a lot of insecurity, this type of robbery of entering houses with or without people is quite common. They had the security measures that such a house can have, but there was no one in the house, “said Zaira Nara, sister-in-law of the former gunner of the Inter de Milan.

There is a lot of fear that the cases will increase and the Parisian entity has decided strengthen safety devices in the homes of the members of its staff. The PSG chose to start contributing to the surveillance of the mansions in which its stars live, most of them located in the west of Paris – in luxurious neighborhoods such as Neuilly-sur-Seine The Yvelines– and that they already have video surveillance and alarms.

As revealed by club sources to EFE, the presence of security guards in the residences will be paid for some time, with one or two agents assigned to each of them 24 hours up to date.

Currently, according to The Parisian, the security director of the Paris Saint Germain for two years it is Michel Besnard, former head of the security service in the government of Nicolas sarkozy. The institution’s doctrine is clear: players can pay for their own private surveillance, as they do Neymar The Kylian Mbappé in particular, or the club can offer them contact with different security companies.

The aforementioned newspaper says that few players use this service. Although now the club has decided to help them to avoid more victims. The only time the PSG made available security guards with his own money was after the 2015 terrorist attacks that generated a state shock in France.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé pay for their own private security to protect their mansions in Paris (Photo: REUTERS)

Now the investigation of this wave of robberies is in charge of the Brigade for the Repression of Banditry (BRR), a division of the National Police French specialized in organized gangs that are used to resorting to the use of weapons for their robberies. “The calculation of the losses, the investigation on the ground and the hearing of the victims are in progress”, indicated sources of the Judicial Tribunal of Nanterre a EFE.

From the French press they also point out that the PSG want to eradicate this problem completely and evaluate to apply protocols that are already used in other computers such as Olympic Marsella Y Lyon, which gives each of its players a alert phone number to use in these cases and also they send surveillance for their families when there are parties.

All that the Paris Saint Germain The intention is to prevent these violent events from affecting the emotional tranquility of the Mauricio Pochettino, which advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions and try to get to the top of the League 1.

BACKGROUND

Weeks ago, Mauro Icardi suffered a robbery at his home in Paris (Photo: Instagram)

It is not strange that footballers suffer theft of this kind in Europe, it is a modality that has been repeated a lot in recent years. Even his own Angel Di Maria I had already experienced it in 2015 when I lived in Manchester and played for him United.

In the case of the players of the PSG, the first victims were Eric Choupo-Moting Y Thiago Silva at the end of 2018. There are already seven people who will be tried for the theft, in addition to a woman prosecuted for cover-up. They are part of an experienced criminal organization that is also suspected of having robbed the rapper’s houses Booba and of Patrick Sebastien, famous TV host.

According The Parisian, Choupo-Moting was assaulted for the first time during the dispute of the PSG-Liverpool of November 29, 2018. Upon returning home, he noticed that his apartment in the 17th arrondissement of Paris had been entered through a window to steal several handbags, luxury watches, designer pens and jewelry, all valued at approximately 600.000 euros. On the eve of Christmas, he suffered a second robbery and decided to go live in a hotel. Also in that December it was the turn of Thiago Silva: they entered his private mansion of Villa Montmorency (Paris XVI) through the ceiling and they broke into a safe containing jewelry and watches for an estimated amount of 1.2 million euros.

Thiago Silva was one of the first victims in the wave of robberies of Paris Saint Germain players (Photo: REUTERS)

The first arrests of these cases were in August 2019, some time after a man stole watches and jewelry valued at 500.000 euros a Dani Alves. It happened while the Brazilian right-back played against Montpellier in February of that year: a thief broke into his duplex in the Neuilly neighborhood, an exclusive municipality next to Paris. The Nanterre Correctional Court has already convicted a person identified as Bilel F. to two years in prison, only one of them in firm prison and another exempt from compliance. The detainee was already under the radar of the forces for the cases of Silva Y Choupo-Moting. That year they also tried to assault the defender Layvin Kurzawa, but his neighbors quickly intervened.

On January 22 of this year, a group of criminals entered the duplex of the Spanish doorman Sergio Rico and they stole objects, watches and jewelry, worth 25.000 euros. Eight days later, on the eve of Lorient-PSG, the victim was Mauro Icardi: the thieves took some 400.000 euros in jewelry, watches, clothing and other valuables. It happened on a Saturday night and it was employees of the house who reported the fact.

The last to fall into the clutches of criminals were Marquinhos Y Angel Di Maria. The Brazilian defender, whom they had already tried to assault in January 2020, was admitted to his home where his father and other relatives were. The thieves entered the mansion located in Chatou (west of Paris) and would have attacked “With a punch in the belly” to the captain’s father PSG, of 52 years, who was with the player’s two sisters, from 14 and 16 years.

For its part, the robbery at the residence of Say Maria occurred while his wife Jorgelina and his daughters were in the house, although they were not detained, since they did not even notice the intrusion into the home. Now the Brigade for the Repression of Banditry (BRR) investigates whether both cases, which occurred on the same day about 10 kilometers apart, are related to each other.

