Wavelength Names Joe Plummer as President

Wavelength, the New York-based indie studio behind Sundance gamers like “The place’s My Roy Cohn?” and “Farwell Amor,” has named producer Joe Plummer as president.

Based by CEO Jenifer Westphal in 2015, the corporate just lately noticed Plummer serving as supervising producer throughout the slate. As president, he’ll oversee operations and spearhead improvement, manufacturing and funding efforts throughout each the movie division and the newly-launched industrial division. He’s additionally been elevated to govt producer throughout all titles.

“At Wavelength, I’ve had the chance to provide ground-breaking and delightful movies and to construct an unparalleled workforce, I’m past enthusiastic about what Wavelength has deliberate for the long run,” Plummer stated. “In my function as President, I’ll proceed to develop our slate with Jen whereas increasing our efforts to launch rising filmmakers and rising our industrial and branded work.”

Wavelength’s mission is to develop, produce and finance movies that reveal widespread humanity. The store can be is devoted to cultivating numerous filmmakers in all phases of their careers. Final 12 months, Wavelength self-released three documentary movies: “Feels Good Man,” the Philadelphia Eagles opus “Possibly Subsequent Yr,” and “The Foursome.” Additionally they served as producers on “Spaceship Earth” and “Softie.”

They return to Sundance with the buzzy “The Blazing World,” directed by heatseeking feminine director Carlson Younger, and the doc “Cusp.”

Westphal stated that Plummer “has been with Wavelength because the starting and has been an integral a part of its success. His strategic thoughts paired together with his dedication to telling necessary and numerous tales makes him the right associate.”

Along with their sturdy movie slate, Wavelength actively works to foster a various filmmaking group. Efforts embrace the annual WAVE Grant that seeks to assist first-time feminine and non-binary filmmakers of coloration — whose recipient can be introduced later this month — and a partnership with the BTFC, which is able to assist six Black producers fund their tasks on the Black expertise within the American training system.