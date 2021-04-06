Wavelength Names Lee Beckett Vice President, Head of Film Production

Wavelength, the award-winning firm behind movies like “Feels Good Man” and “Farewell Amor,” has named government Lee Beckett as vp and head of manufacturing for its movie division.

Lee will work intently with Wavelength founder and CEO Jenifer Westphal and president Joe Plummer to additional the label’s mission to “inform nice f—ing tales.” In her new position, Beckett will handle the day-to-day operations for Wavelength’s in-house productions and work to implement the brief and long-term manufacturing wants for Wavelength Movies.

“I’m honored to hitch the Wavelength government staff at this second of exponential development of their movie division. Their style, integrity and drive are second to none, and it’s such a privilege to hitch their mission to endow numerous filmmakers and discover our frequent humanity by way of award-winning storytelling,” stated Beckett.

Beckett joins Wavelength from ABC Information the place she served as vp of unique manufacturing for the documentary division, overseeing movies and sequence for Disney platforms. Previous to that, she managed and government produced for XCON Productions, whose titles embody the Emmy-winning sequence “A Crime to Keep in mind” and the Emmy-nominated Netflix movie “Reversing Roe.”

She additionally labored on “The Final Protection,” a doc sequence government produced by Viola Davis which gained the “Justice By way of the Arts” award granted by the NYS Affiliation of Legal Protection Attorneys. Her latest volunteer work consists of directing the mega-viral spots “Expensive Younger Individuals: Don’t Vote,” created to drive youth to the polls, for which she gained three Hatch Gold Awards for “Making a Motion” and “Inventive Excellence”.

“Lee’s ardour for storytelling is simple and we’re fortunate to have her be a part of our staff. In simply 5 years, Wavelength has grown to be a drive within the trade, and Lee’s expertise and perception might be an excellent asset to the Movies division,” stated Plummer.

Wavelength is dedicated to creating, producing, and financing movies that “depict the uncooked energy of the human situation,” the corporate stated. They not too long ago debuted “Cusp” and “The Blazing World” at Sundance, the previous profitable a jury prize. The upcoming slate consists of the coming-of-age drama “You and Me This Summer season,” the documentary “Empire of Ebony,” and the PBS “American Masters” documentary “Marian Anderson: The Entire World in Her Fingers.”