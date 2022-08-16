Way of the Hunter, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series

It was born with the aim of being an “authentic hunting experience” but does it meet this ambitious goal? In the Way of the Hunter review we talk about the new hunting simulator that comes to PC with great promise but also important flaws that prevent it from taking home the trophy.

Regardless of whether you are detractors or lovers of hunting, I think we can all agree that a simulation game should try to incorporate as many elements as possible of what it tries to represent, but without falling into a hyper-realism that makes it frustrating, or not neglect other facets of said activity so that it does not seem something excessively casual. Generally any simulator will pivot more to one extreme or the other.

But Way of the Hunter is a curious example, since it gets touch both ends simultaneously: only the shooting mechanics during the hunt and the appearance of the animals are minimally well represented in the game, while Another questions inherent to it such as the maintenance of weapons, ammunition, the ability to approach animals stealthily or the impact we have on the environment have been seriously neglected, ignored, or poorly implemented by Nine Rocks Games, a team made up of several former game developers such as DayZ. The Slovakian studio intended to offer a viable alternative to other games like The Hunter Call of the Wild, and the only thing it is going to achieve is that players who are fond of virtual hunting continue to graze on the land that the already veteran game offers. Although the developers of Way of the Hunter have tried to make attractive the activity with a story that shows us the figure of the ethical hunter -in a rather cloying and idealized way by the way-, and a excellent implementation Of the ballistic mechanics, it is impossible to ignore the multiple technical and design flaws that the game suffers from and that I will now explain to you.

Chasing fun and catching only frustration

The plot of Way of the Hunter introduces us to River Knox, a young American who spent the summers with his grandfather and who runs a hunting business with which he supplies meat to local businesses. Nevertheless, an illness it’s ravaging the wildlife of the hunting grounds where Knox’s family has their business. Our alter ego decides to resume hunting to help his grandfather, and during the process he will contact several of his childhood friends, discovering that one of them He is the cause of the hoax of the disease that is destroying the business and all to take revenge on his childhood friend for having understood the concept of ethical hunter much better. A concept that the game shows us with letters and comic strips and although it is true that it exists, the title is try too hard in reminding me of it and it seemed to me that he wanted to rub it in my face almost continuously.

It is impossible to ignore the multiple technical and design flaws that the game suffers fromLeaving aside the pretext to go hunting in the game, initially it seems that Way of the Hunter will be able to entertain all those who are looking to carry out hunting seasons on a map. more than 140 square kilometers, with many species as potential prey and various equipment and weapon options at the player’s disposal. But within hours of starting to play it was impossible not to notice that the simulation has shortcomings and design flaws very severe that make it a frustrating and tedious activity. Focusing on hunting, the only thing I see that they have really worked on is the ballistics of the game or the appearance of the animals. Yes it is true that these look very realand when I manage to shoot one and claim it, once it’s down, the ”bullet chamber” is complete. Taking the perfect shot is not easy, since you have to take into account factors such as wind or humidity. Factors that the game barely explains to us above with a brief encyclopedia that is in its menus. Unfortunately, this is the most positive thing I can say about the title.

The first hours of the game are left to play and you see animals in abundance everywhere, from herds of badgers, through large groups of deer to packs of wolves, to mention a few species. However, after a few hours of play and with hardly any casualties between them, I realize that their number begins to dwindle alarmingly, or that there are groups of a particular type of animal that overlap each other or do not go to the areas where they should graze, drink or rest at the hours that the game supposedly tells me they do. On the few occasions I do manage to spot a group, when I crouch down more than 300 meters away, and even though they don’t have a direct line of sight to me -or I to them- they always end up getting scared and fleeing the area, forcing me to try again the next day and praying that the wind doesn’t blow towards they. Factor that is even irrelevant, because even approaching with the stealth mode activated (and I move at half a meter per second and I must start my approach at more than 400 meters to avoid being detected), the result is almost always the same.

The only thing that I see that they have really worked on is the ballistics of the game or the appearance of the animalsThe frustrating thing is that the times I have had to travel to a hunting area with the car, I have come within 100 meters of the animals and they have ignored vehicle noise or his presence, but at the moment of stopping and going down, they realized that I was there and began to flee. The game becomes a repeat of the same activity of fast traveling back to the hut, speeding up the sleeping time, and returning to the area at the same time to see if there is any luck. At first I thought it might be the hunting pressure -the one that we humans exert on animals and forces them to change their habits-, but after having tried to hunt following to the letter the advice that the game gives me, or without having caused casualties among the groups, it only occurs to me that the AI ​​of the animals is very poorly calibrated – they almost seem omniscient – and that the first encounters were strongly “scripted”. Our interaction with animals is limited to hunting them. I agree that the developers warned that we will not suffer attacks from animals that could threaten us, but I expected some other source of danger For me apart from falling from great heights that knock me unconscious and make me respawn at the nearest camp or cabin.

Regarding other aspects of the hunt, there are mechanics and tools that the programmers have supposedly implemented to help the player during their hunts, but they are there for decoration or without taking care of their aspects at all. Starting with the “hunter’s sense” ability, it modifies my vision in the game but in a way that only tire my eyes moreand the choice of color to highlight tracks or help track items stand out confuse much with the environment. In addition, despite the fact that animals sometimes make noise, I am not able to capture it at more than 200 meters, and by then, either they have already seen me or – even more frustrating – it is a sound track that remains in the exact point for several minutes but I don’t see anything within 500 meters of it. The game includes unlockable skills, but they are achieved by doing very specific activities, and not all of them are useful or desirable. For example, at the maximum level of crouching, I will move faster but at the cost of making 50% more noise. Completely illogical.

The dams or trails have been affected by a bug that makes them disappearTo these details must be added the physics and game engine bugsthe Unreal Engine: my character often stays stuck while I’m moving and the only way to get out of the jam is by getting up -causing the animals to flee-, and the car either doesn’t react to impacts against animals that jump on it (as in the case of deer or wolves) and they keep running without any damage, or animals as small as foxes or pheasants flying out and hitting him They almost made it capsize. Besides, the sounds of the environment are not properly balanced. For example, 200 meters from a river or lake, the murmur of water is often not heard. But the one I get within 20 meters of, it skyrockets in volume, and sometimes the ambient or car engine sound cuts off as I transition to another hunting area.

About weapons or our equipment, do not require maintenance or to make sure that we are stocked with bullets – they are finite but it is enough to make a quick trip to a cabin or open and close the trunk of the car to refuel – our vehicle has infinite fuel, and we cannot camp wherever we want to speed up time to lay an ambush, reinforcing the tedious activity of going back to a camping cabin, sleeping and trying again the next day and hoping that the game’s RNG is benevolent.

In conclusion, Way of the Hunter enters initially ok by the eyes but as I’ve been playing with it, it’s painfully obvious that the game has been programmed in a way very rushed, neglecting most aspects of hunting simulation and failing to properly implement physics, AI, and vital animal needs, or other elements that should shape the experience. Fans of virtual hunting will have to keep playing other older games in this genre to get the prey they want, as I would say this game is going to be off limits hunting ground.