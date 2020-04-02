Wayne Brady’s Let’s Make A Deal Just Got Its Biggest Audience Ever

COVID-19 has affected industries far and extensive, with Hollywood studios shutting down manufacturing on a whole bunch of TV exhibits and flicks within the hopes that quarantine and social distancing will flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus. Community exhibits like Gray’s Anatomy and MacGyver can have shortened seasons. In the meantime, AMC’s The Strolling Lifeless had its Season 10 finale pushed again due to post-production delays. In brief, every little thing is in upheaval, however Wayne Brady’s Let’s Make a Deal recreation present is flourishing and simply bought its greatest viewers ever.