Wayne Fontana, ‘Sport of Love’ Singer With the Mindbenders, Dies at 74

Wayne Fontana, a pop singer finest recognized for the 1965 hit “The Sport of Love,” died on Thursday, in keeping with his household. He was 74.

“The household of Wayne Fontana remorse to announce he handed away this afternoon at Steppinghill Hospital, Stockport. His long run accomplice was by his facet,” a spokesperson for Fontana’s household wrote on Twitter Aug. 6.

Fontana was born Glyn Ellis on Oct. 28, 1945, in Manchester, England. In 1963, Fontana scored a document deal alongside along with his backing group, the Mindbenders, and so they broke into the fifth spot on the U.Okay. charts only a yr later with the single “Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um.” “The Sport of Love” was launched in 1965, which gave Fontana and the Mindbenders a No. 1 hit in the U.S., along with the No. 2 spot in the U.Okay.

Nevertheless, Fontana’s time with The Mindbenders was short-lived, as he reportedly stop the band mid-performance in October 1965 to pursue a solo profession. Fontana achieved some success with “Pamela Pamela” in 1966 and “Gina” in 1967, however didn’t make an impression on the U.S. charts once more. After being one of the first performers at the now-iconic Glastonbury Pageant in 1970, Fontana took a break from music. He returned in 1973 and 1976 with two singles, however to minimal acclaim.

In an interview with Every day Specific in 2017, Fontana revealed that he struggled with alcoholism after leaving the music business, however grew to become sober in 1977. “I went into self-retirement, drank an excessive amount of and didn’t know the place I used to be half the time,” Fontana mentioned.

BBC DJ Tony Blackburn paid tribute to Fontana on Twitter Aug. 7, writing: “So sorry to listen to about the passing of nice 60’s icon Wayne Fontana yesterday. He was a beautiful man and gave us some nice songs.”

So sorry to listen to about the passing of nice 60’s icon Wayne Fontana yesterday.He was a beautiful man and gave us some nice https://t.co/BF3e2O110t Sounds Of The Sixties has been recorded already for tomorrow we’ll do a tribute on Saturday week’s present. R.I.P. Wayne — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) August 7, 2020

Peter Noone, the lead singer of fellow 1960s Manchester-born band Herman’s Hermits remembered Fontana on Fb. “Wayne Wayne don’t go away,” Noone wrote. “After 59 years of friendship, laughter, tears jail cells and misplaced mind bells, we have now handed over our beautiful lead singer Wayne Fontana to the huge band in ROCK AND ROLL HEAVEN.”

Fontana is survived by his accomplice, daughter and two sons.