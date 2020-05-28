WayV’s Ten + Xiaojun To Feature On DJ GINJO’s New Single

Prepare for an thrilling new collaboration from DJ GINJO and WayV members Ten and Xiaojun!

On Might 28, SM Leisure introduced that DJ GINJO could be releasing a brand new self-composed single entitled “The Riot.” Described as a “future home monitor with a heavy sound,” “The Riot” will options English-language lyrics about letting the fervour hidden inside your soul explode.

The one will even function vocals by WayV’s Ten and Xiaojun, whose distinctive and highly effective voices will add to the tune’s forceful vitality.

DJ GINJO’s “The Riot” that includes Ten and Xiaojun will drop on Might 21 at 12 p.m. KST.

Supply (1)