WB Assembly Election 2021: Big disclosure of TMC leaders, why Subhendu Adhikari resigns

WB Assembly Election 2021: Trinamool rebel leader Shubhendu Adhikari has resigned from the post of MLA. After this, TMC MP Saugata Roy has made many allegations on him. He has said that Shubhendu Adhikari wanted to become the next leader of the party after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also aspired to become the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Roy said that with this Shubhendu wanted control over five-six districts of the state. Also Read – WB Assembly Election: BJP formulated formula to win Bengal, BJP will get victory with Special-7!

Saugat Roy said, “We had talked to Shubhendu Adhikari on December 1, but on December 2, he told that we cannot work together. The same day we had decided that we would not talk to them any more. We cannot fulfill their ambitions. He wanted to become the next leader after Mamata Banerjee and the party was not ready to accept it. ” Also Read – Karnataka BJP: Yeddyurappa took these steps to keep MLAs satisfied

Shubhendu Adhikari resigned from the state cabinet last month, before resigning from the post of MLA on Wednesday and he was also keeping distance from the party leadership for some time. He suddenly came to the state assembly on Wednesday evening and submitted his resignation to the secretary of the assembly. Also Read – WB Assembly Electon: Mamta Banerjee speaks on the resignation of Shubhendu Adhikari – leaving two or two does not matter

After this, MP Saugata Roy has claimed that Shubhendu Adhikari is going to join BJP. However, it was being speculated for some time that the officers can go to BJP and they can join the party during Amit Shah’s visit to Bengal on December 19. Saugata Roy said, “Weak and greedy people leave the party during the test days.”

According to sources associated with Shubhendu Adhikari, he can also resign from the primary membership of Trinamool Congress in one or two days. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “There is great relief, it is a relief that he resigned from the post of MLA. He is very ambitious and wants to become the next Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister. He can go

At the same time, BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy welcomed the official’s decision and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will welcome him with open arms.