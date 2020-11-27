WB Assembly Election 2021: Did Mamta’s stronghold break? Now TMC MLA reaches Delhi with BJP MP

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has started getting many shockers one by one. If there is a split and resentment in the TMC before the assembly elections, it can prove to be harmful for the future of Mamata Banerjee and TMC. In this episode, TMC disgruntled MLA Mihir Goswami expressed his desire to leave the party. He has left for New Delhi with BJP MP Nishith Pramanik. It remains to be seen what the next step of Goswami is going to be. Will they join BJP? Because Goswami has cleared his displeasure with the party and has clearly said that he cannot bear more insults in the party. Also Read – WB Assembly Election 2021: Mamata Banerjee gets big blow before election, Shubhendu Adhikari resigns from ministerial post

On Thursday, Goswami said that it would be difficult for him to continue his association with the party, as he could not bear any more humiliation. Please tell that Goswami is the TMC MLA from Cooch Behar South. He had already met BJP MP Pramanik in October. Goswami says that he has endured and digested insults on several occasions. But he was associated with the party due to his loyalty to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In his Facebook post written in Bengali, Goswami said that it seems that it is difficult for me to be with the Trinamool. I have been associated with the party for the last 22 years. TMC has also tried to leave him back with the party in the last few days.

Let me tell you that Mamata Banerjee is experiencing many setbacks one by one. For example, Trinamool Congress leader Shubhendu Adhikari, who is considered to be very special to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has resigned from the ministerial post amid resentment from the party. Let me tell you that a day before that, he resigned as the chairman of the Hooghly River Bridge Commission. Please tell that Shubhendu Adhikari has resigned as minister only for the moment, he is still in the party, but since this resignation, speculation about Shubhendu’s separation from TMC has intensified.