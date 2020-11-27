WB Assembly Election 2021: Mamata Banerjee gets a big shock before election, Shubhendu Adhikari resigns as minister

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Mamta Banerjee has suffered a major setback before the West Bengal assembly elections. Trinamool Congress leader Shubhendu Adhikari, who is considered to be very special to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has resigned from the post of minister amid resentment from the party. Let me tell you that a day before that, he resigned as the chairman of the Hooghly River Bridge Commission. Please tell that Shubhendu Adhikari has only resigned from the post of minister, he is still in the party, but since this resignation, speculation about Shubhendu’s separation from TMC has intensified. Also Read – WB Assembly Election 2021: Did Mamta’s stronghold break? Now TMC MLA reaches Delhi with BJP MP

Let us know that there were reports about Shubhendu joining BJP for quite some time. Recently, Shubhendu Adhikari and other 2 ministers did not reach the cabinet meeting. After this, speculations were being made that Shubhendu was in touch with Amit Shah and could join both BJP by abandoning both TMC and the ministerial berth. Tell that if Shubhendu resigns from TMC, then it will be such a loss that no leader in TMC will be able to compensate. Because Shubhendu Adhikari has a good influence in about 30-40 seats.

Significantly, there were reports from the past that Shubhendu officials are angry with TMC and can join BJP. Although no one knows what will be the next claim of Shubhendu right now, but the smell of rebellion is definitely coming in the party. It seems that now they have decided to abandon TMC. However, it remains to be seen what their next decision is going to be.

Please tell that Shubhendu comes from a very powerful political family in West Bengal. In such a situation, their influence is not only in their area but in East Midnapore and its adjoining districts. In such a situation, TMC has always benefited from political domination. According to reports, Shubhendu Adhikari’s relationship with Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee is not doing well. At the same time, after the arrival of Prashant Kishore, the kind of change that has been seen in the party, there is also estrangement among the leaders of the party.