WB Assembly Election 2021: PK’s big prediction on Mamta’s ultimatum, said…. I’ll leave Twitter

WB Assembly Election 2021: Assembly elections are going to be held in West Bengal next year and now there is a direct competition between BJP and TMC regarding this. Leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) are constantly leaving the party and joining the BJP. The party is not able to stop its rebels and rebellion inside the party is also getting intensified.

In such a situation, TMC President and West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee is very angry with the party's election strategist Prashant Kishore. According to the information being received, he has warned Prashant Kishore about handling the situation. They say that if it does not happen, they will have to take the final decision. On Monday, Kishore has made a big prediction and tweeted.

For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! – Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

Prashant Kishore tweeted, “Overplayed by the media’s supporting side. In fact, it will be difficult for the BJP to cross the double-digit mark. Please save this tweet and if BJP does well then I will leave this job. ”

According to the information, seeing the seriousness of the case, Mamta has given an ultimatum to PK. If he fails to control the situation then Mamta herself will take the final decision. After several leaders, including TMC strongman Suvendu Adhikari, left the party, the party is now under Damage Control. To bridge the rift in the party, now Mamata Banerjee herself has to step into the fray.

Among the leaders and activists who rebelled against TMC, the most resentment has come from Prashant Kishore and his company I Pack. Angry leaders say that these people want to run in the corporate style, not the party’s people. This is not in keeping with the political interest of Bengal. This is the reason that leaders are shying away from the party due to their working style.