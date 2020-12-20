WB Assembly Election 2021: Second day of Amit Shah’s Mission Bengal today, TMC-BJP’s direct battle

WB Assembly Election 2021: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who went out on Mission Bengal for the assembly elections, is on a two-day tour of West Bengal. Yesterday, where he strongly attacked the state’s Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, today he is also going to do a big road show in Bolpur. This is seen as a demonstration of BJP’s strength in Bengal. On the first day of their Bengal tour, Amit Shah made a bang entry on Saturday. Also Read – Big shock to Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP Sunil Mandal joined BJP including 11 MLAs

Today’s program of Amit Shah Also Read – West Bengal Latest News: Amit Shah paid tribute to Shaheed Khudiram Bose, gave this big statement

Today, Amit Shah will start his Bengal mission at 11 am from Visva Bharati University, Shanti Niketan, where he will pay homage to Guru Rabindranath Tagore at Shabd Niketan’s Rabindra Bhavan. After this, he will go to Sangeet Bhavan of the university and will give an address in the Bangladesh Bhavan auditorium here at 12 noon. He will leave for Birbhum after the program ends in Bangladesh Bhavan auditorium. Also read – West Bengal latest news: MLA who has given resignation said- I will apologize to CM Mamta Banerjee, along with TMC

West Bengal’s politics was full of big events on Saturday

Saturday i.e. December 19 was a day filled with big political events in Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah ate food at a farmer’s house. After that he addressed a huge rally in Midnapore. Many leaders, including TMC MLA Shubhendu Adhikari joined the BJP at the rally. Addressing the rally yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah had even said that there is a wave of change in Bengal and that Mamata Banerjee will be left alone as elections come.

Big splits in Mamta’s party after 1998

There is a big change in the politics of Amit Shah’s tour of West Bengal. This is the first time since the party’s inception in 1998 when such a split broke out in the TMC and the party is scattered so fast. Impressive Trinamool Congress leader and former cabinet minister of Bengal government, Shvendu Adhikari (Suvendu Adhikari) joined BJP yesterday in the presence of Amit Shah along with thousands of his supporters. Shuvendu’s departure is a big blow to TMC as he has been considered as the big face of the party in Bengal.