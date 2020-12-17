WB Assembly Election: BJP formulated formula to win Bengal, BJP will win with Special-7!

WB Assembly Election: Bengal assembly elections are going to be held in the year 2021, but before that all political parties are engaged in political turmoil on the political land of Bengal. In West Bengal, on one side, the Bharatiya Janata Party is engaged in strengthening its roots and seeking political ground for itself. At the same time, for Mamata Banerjee, her own leaders are causing trouble. Recently, Shubhendu Adhikari resigned as MLA. Earlier, he had also resigned from the post of minister. It is believed that. He will join BJP during Amit Shah’s Bengal rally. But the BJP is not limited to this only. Also Read – WB Assembly Election 2021: Big disclosure of TMC leaders, why Subhendu Adhikari resigns

The BJP has also prepared a special strategy to demolish Mamta Banerjee's fort in the West Bengal Assembly elections, under which the party has given the responsibility of 7 union ministers to make a dent in Mamta Banerjee's fort. This special 7 team of BJP includes Keshav Maurya, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Narottam Mishra, Mansukh Mandavia, Pradhan Singh Patel, Sanjeev Balian, Arjun Munda. All these leaders will try to strengthen the position of BJP in West Bengal at their own level and to ensure the defeat by finding Mamata's weakness.

On 19-20 December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Bengal. During this, he will hold a meeting with the leaders of Special 7. After meeting all the leaders in Kolkata, they will make a plan which will be implemented. Please tell that a total of 7 members of these special 7 have been given the command of 6 Lok Sabha seats. There are total 432 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal. In such a situation, the responsibility of assembly seats falling under the 6 Lok Sabha seats has been given on everyone's shoulder.