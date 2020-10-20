WB Assembly Election: CAA to be a political issue in Bengal elections; JP Nadda gave indications of implementation of law

Calcination: Bengal assembly elections are due next year. Earlier, BJP and other political parties have started preparing for their level. CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) can become a political issue in Bengal assembly elections. However, during the Corona epidemic, the CAA issue was shelved. But now before the Bengal elections this issue is going to come up again. Because such indications are being given that it will be implemented soon. Also Read – JP Nadda said in West Bengal, citizenship amendment law will be implemented very soon

BJP president Jai Prakash Nadda (JP Nadda) has accused the Mamata government of West Bengal of splitting up and doing politics on the lines of rule. Nadda assured that the next government in Bengal will be BJP. Please tell that Nadda is in ODI tour in Bengal. Nadda, who arrived here, took stock of the preparations for the assembly elections and said that the implementation of CAA was delayed due to the Corona epidemic.

Nadda said that CAA people are certain to meet. After the delay caused by the epidemic, we are now making rules for its preparations. As the corona is moving, the rules are being prepared. You will get CAA service soon. The BJP is committed to implementing CAA. He said that the local residents of Bengal have requested him to implement this law.