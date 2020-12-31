WB Assembly Election: CBI raids in Bengal before elections, this allegation is on Abhishek Banerjee’s close

WB Assembly Election 2021: The politics of Bengal has become hot before the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021. CBI raided Kolkata on Thursday. During this time, the bases of Vinay Mishra, General Secretary of Trinamool Youth Congress were raided. Please tell that due to the name of cattle smuggling, CBI raided Mishra’s house. Explain that Vinay Mishra is considered very close to Mamta Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. In such a situation, such an event before the assembly elections can cause trouble for Mamata Banerjee. Also Read – CBI arrested three GST officers in bribery case of Rs 10 lakh

According to the information, Vinay Mishra was given notice in this regard several times by the CBI but Mishra ignored it. In this episode, CBI raided Mishra's house on Thursday. Explain that the raid on Vinay Mishra's house was done in the case of cattle scam and coal theft.

If the news is to be believed, the CBI may raid other locations of Vinay Mishra. In such a situation, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has tweeted that after the CBI raid by a power broker of Bengal, Vinay Mishra, the onetime meeting of the Bengal high officials and the stir between the Chief Minister and the brothers is a matter of discussion in the state.