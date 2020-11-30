WB Assembly Election: Mamata Banerjee’s eye on Matua community, will rally on this day, know why it is special

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: As the West Bengal assembly elections are getting closer, all the political parties are seen active in Bengal. At the same time many political movements are also visible. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has started strengthening her position. In this episode, Mamta’s eye is on the Matua community. Matua is the same community where the Bharatiya Janata Party has already played the game. TMC is going to stake its claim on this Matua community. Also Read – PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency in Varanasi, soaked granddaughter on Rajiv Gandhi’s statue, Congress workers cleaned with milk

Let me tell you that on December 9, Mamta Banerjee will address the gathering in Thakurnagar of Nadia district, a stronghold of Matua community. Please tell that in the politics of West Bengal, some political communities and families have a lot of dominance. Matua community is one of them. In Bengal, it is the second largest segment of the scheduled tribe population. Please tell that the Matua community has dominance in more than 70 assembly seats in 24 parganas district. This community has been instrumental in giving Mamta the command of Bengal by removing the leftist party from power in Bengal. But now BJP has also gathered to fight Mamta.

Explain that the people of Matua community are those who have settled in Bengal after coming from Bangladesh and are demanding citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Matua sect was founded by the descendants of Paramarth Thakur. The Thakur family has a long association with politics in 24 Pargan district. Please tell that in 2010, Mata Binapani Devi had grown close to Mamata Banerjee. In 2010, Binapani declared Mamata Banerjee the mentor of the Matua community. This declaration was formally considered as Mamata Banerjee's support and after this Mamata got the support of Matua in Bengal against the Left and became the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamta Banerjee.