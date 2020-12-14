WB Assembly Election: Mamata Banerjee’s growing troubles, another MLA praises Modi

WB Assembly Election: West Bengal assembly elections are going to be held in the year 2021, in which Mamta Banerjee may get another blow. Because the number of rebel leaders within TMC is increasing day by day and these leaders also include TMC MLAs and ministers. Something similar has been seen again this time. Where TMC MLA and Asansol Municipal Corporation Chairman Jitendra Tiwari has created a political stir by giving a statement. Also Read – Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Supports Mamata Banerjee: Jolt to BJP in West Bengal, Mighty Front Announces Support to Mamata Banerjee

The MLA wrote a letter to the state government minister Farhad Hakim, adopting a tough attitude against the Mamta government. In this letter, he wrote that the city of Asansol was chosen by the central government under the Smart City project. But the state government has deprived the people there of the facilities provided to Asansol due to political reasons.

TMC MLA & Asansol Municipal Corporation Chairman Jitendra Tiwari writes to West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim saying, "Our city was chosen by center under Smart City Mission project… but due to political reasons we were not allowed to get benefits of it by State Government." pic.twitter.com/WMRoi0Z5lH
– ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

Let me tell you that this is not the first time that the Central Government has been praised in vague terms, or the party leaders have expressed their anger against the Mamata Government. Earlier, Raja Banerjee, a minister of the Mamta government, has shown his dissatisfaction with the party. At the same time, Shubhendu Adhikari even resigned from the ministry.

At the same time, TMC also removed a close friend of Shubhendu from the party. Kanishka Panda, who was sacked from the party, was party secretary from East Midnapore. Here the family of Shubhendu Adhikari is dominated. Let me tell you that the party is still busy in persuading Rajib Banerjee, so far no solution has been found.