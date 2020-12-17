WB Assembly Election: Nitish Kumar’s stakes in Bengal elections, revenge being taken from BJP?

WB Assembly Election: West Bengal elections are going to be held next year in 2021, but its political ground is already being prepared in Bengal. The Janata Dal United (JDU), the BJP’s ally in Bihar, is also now in its roots in Bengal. Because JDU has made up its mind to participate in Bengal elections. For this, she will also field her candidates in 75 seats. Also Read – After Shubhendu Adhikari leaves the party, voices are rising against Mamata Banerjee, many more TMC leaders may rebel!

As of now, no information has been given by the JDU in this regard that in Bengal it will contest elections alone or with an ally or with an alliance. But it is believed that if JDU contests the elections, votes will be divided in many seats of BJP. BJP wants to win this time through anti-incumbency votes. But if there is a split of anti-incumbency votes, BJP's votes will also be divided.

Let us know that recently assembly elections have been held in Bihar, in which the performance of NDA has been much better. But in this election, BJP has won more seats than JDU. But LJP candidates were fielded against JDU candidates in Bihar elections, in which JDU votes were also divided. As a result, JDU lags behind BJP.

If the news is to be believed, there is uneasiness within JDU that LJP candidates were part of BJP’s game somewhere, due to this, Nitish Kumar, well versed in politics, is looking for the right opportunity, this chance got him the Bengal Assembly elections at the moment. Can. Because here the whole battle has to be held on the anti-incumbent votes.