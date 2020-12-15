WB Assembly Election: TMC leader Shubhendu Adhikari has given Z-class security, resigned as minister

West Bengal Assembly Election: There is a lot of political upheaval in West Bengal before the Assembly elections. In the past, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy was pelted with stones, after which they would be provided with Z plus security and bullet proof vehicle. In this episode, now the rebel MLA of Trinamool Congress and Shubhendu officer who has resigned from the post of minister will also be given Z category security. According to India Today, assembly elections are going to be held in Bengal next year, due to this, keeping in view the safety of Shubhendu Adhikari, the officer has been provided with Z security by the Central Government. Also Read – WB Assembly Elections: Kailash Vijayvargiya gets Z Plus security, bullet proof vehicle

Significantly, Shubhendu Adhikari was Transport Minister in the Government of West Bengal. He resigned from the post of Transport Minister on 27 November due to the ongoing rift in the party. During his resignation, he had said that my identity is that I am the son of West Bengal and India, I will always fight for the people of Bengal and he also sent a message to the party high command, according to which he told that his TMC It has become impossible to work with. Also Read – WB Assembly Election: Mamata Banerjee’s growing troubles, another MLA praised Modi

Shubhendu Adhikari is considered a grassroots leader. In the West Bengal assembly elections, more than 40 seats are dominated by the Adhikari family. In such a situation, her resignation from the post of minister is considered a big threat for Mamata Banerjee. In such a situation, in the wake of continuous electoral violence in Bengal, Shubhendu Adhikari has been provided with Z category security. Also Read – JP Nadda’s attack on Mamta government- ‘Law and order situation in Bengal has completely broken’

Let us know that one by one, Mamata Banerjee is being discarded by her own legislators and slowly, the discord within the party is now coming to the fore. After Shubhendu Adhikari, Rajiv Banerjee’s displeasure has also surfaced from TMC. He accused the party that those who have a close relationship with the leadership of the party are given more importance in the party.