WB Assembly Election: TMC leader Shubhendu Adhikari rebel, said – many attacks on me these days

WB Assembly Election: West Bengal Assembly elections are due in 2021, but before that there is a lot of political thrust in Bengal’s politics. No one knows what will be the next claim of Shubhendu Adhikari, who has resigned from the Mamta Banerjee government as Transport Minister, but with his action and the support he is getting from the central government, it seems as if Shubhendu will soon catch up with the BJP. Also Read – No proposal from BJP has been received for cabinet expansion: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Please tell that Shubhendu has clearly expressed his displeasure with TMC and Mamta Banerjee. He also openly criticized it on several occasions. Meanwhile, by increasing the security to the Shubhendu officer by the central government, he has been given Z-category security because the Shubhendu officer has said that a total of 11 attacks have been carried out on him in recent days. He mentioned this in a rally in Medinipur. Also Read – WB Assembly Election: TMC leader Shubhendu Adhikari given Z-class security, a signal to join BJP?

Please tell that this statement of Shubhendu has come when he has been provided with Z category security by the Central Government. According to the intelligence report received by the Union Home Ministry, there was a possibility of danger on the Subhendu officer, due to which he has been provided this security. Also Read – Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results: Continuing BJP’s strong performance in civic elections, now also in Goa

At the rally in Medinipur itself, Shubhendu said that I would like to tell my critics that people are standing with me, this is my family and I have a connection with them. He will always stand with the public. He said that in my family the whole of Bengal and the whole village comes, not only 5-7 people. Shubhendu said that he is not going to be afraid of the attacks on him.