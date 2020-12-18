WB Assembly Elections 2021: Friday brought bad news for Mamata Banerjee, TMC leaders leave party

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Assembly elections are due in West Bengal next year. In such a situation, bad news is coming for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. On the one hand, while Mamata Banerjee’s close and her MLAs are leaving her side, on the other side there has been a news from the Supreme Court about Mamata Banerjee. The court has issued a notice on BJP leaders to stop the West Bengal government and the police from taking action that they should not take any action till further orders. Also Read – Relief from Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arjun Singh from Supreme Court, what will ‘Didi’s Police’ do now!

On Friday, party MLA from Barrackpore Shilabhadra resigned from the party. At the same time, Trinamool Congress leader Kabir ul Islam resigned from the post of general secretary of the minority cell of the party. That is, for Mamata Banerjee, three bad news have come out in one day. Talking about the court, the Mamata government and the state police cannot take any action against the BJP leaders till the next hearing.

Explain that FIRs are registered in West Bengal on BJP's Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arjun Singh, Sourav Singh, Pawan Kumar and Kabir Shankar Bose. Significantly, last month, very close to Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool strongman Shubhendu Adhikari have also left the party. At the same time, Asansol MLA Jitendra Tiwari has also submitted the resignation to Mamta Banerjee. It is feared that these leaders may soon join the BJP.