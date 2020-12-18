WB Assembly Elections 2021 Live: TMC vs BJP in Bengal elections, what are the political equations

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The BJP’s performance in the Bihar assembly elections was very impressive, but after this election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up the preparations for the Bengal Assembly elections 2021. The Bengal Assembly elections will once again decide the fate of the BJP whether people trust the BJP or not. Although the BJP won 18 seats from here in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP’s dominance in Bengal has increased. At the same time, rebels are being constantly adopted by the people of Mamata Banerjee. In such a situation, it is a challenge for Mamata Banerjee and an opportunity for BJP when the BJP is trying its best to strengthen its roots in Bengal. In the 2016 assembly elections, BJP got only 10.16 percent votes and BJP was reduced to only 3 seats, but by 2019, the situation has changed and in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP has emerged as the second largest party in Bengal. Also Read – TMC MLA Silbhadra Dutta Resigns From Party: ‘Rampage’ in Trinamool, now this tall lady MLA left Mamta’s support

It is impossible to talk of Bengal Legislative Assembly elections and not mention of Matua community. Because 23 percent of the population of Bengal is scheduled caste. The most important is the Matua community, on which both BJP and TMC are eyeing. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won in the Matua community areas Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Vishnupur and Bongaon. Let the people of Matua community come from Pakistan who are continuously demanding citizenship under the Citizenship Act (CAA) and the BJP wants to give them citizenship under the Citizenship Act to the Matua refugees. But Mamta Banerjee has consistently spoken against CAA. In such a situation, the vote bank can slip from Mamta Banerjee’s hand and go to the BJP account. But it would be completely wrong to say anything right now because it was the Muta community who made Mamata Banerjee the main patron of the Matua community in the year 2010. This community has very good relations with Mamta Banerjee and TMC. Mamta Banerjee has also done many major works for him.

CAA-NRC role in Bengal elections

As we explained, the Matua community is demanding citizenship under the CAA Act and the BJP also wants to give them citizenship, but Mamata Banerjee has been consistently opposing this law. There is a possibility that CAA should be implemented in Bengal before the Bengal elections. Although one faction is in favor of this law, the other is against it. In such a situation, there may be polarization of minority votes in Bengal. If this happens, then Mamta Banerjee will get direct benefit of it. Explain that the percentage of minority (Muslim) voters in Bengal is 28 percent. But if there is a polarization of the majority (Hindu) voters on the CAA-NRC issue, it could be a danger bell for Mamata Banerjee as 70 per cent of the votes in Bengal will fall directly into the BJP’s fold. Let me tell you that in Bengal, the Hindu community is continuously angry with Mamta Banerjee’s opposition to CAA-NRC.

Voting share

It is very difficult for the BJP to strengthen its roots in the Bengal assembly elections, but still the BJP and RSS leaders are trying very hard to conquer the fort of Bengal. Significantly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got only 17 percent votes in which BJP won only 2 seats, but by 2019, the situation changed and BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats and also in voting percentage. developed. During this time the BJP had received more than 40 percent votes. TMC lost 12 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, although the voting percentage had increased.

Coronary Conditions

During the Corona epidemic, although there were not many cases in Bengal compared to other states, but one reason is also told that the testing in Bengal was very low. Because after gathering information from people in Bengal, it is known that during the Corona era, when the central government asked to emphasize maximum testing, the pace of testing in Bengal was slow. Except for a few selected places, testing of Coron has been done in other places. In most places, only the people of the government department went door to door and registered names in the registers but testing was not done. Only the government data shows the number of tests, but at the ground level, the testing has been done very low.

Disbelief in Mamta’s government

Calcutta, Howrah, Hooghly, Vardhman, Asansol, talking to the people of all these areas, their distrust within Mamata Banerjee and TMC government openly comes out inside a closed room. But after the room, they are reluctant to say anything in the society. A man working in the government of West Bengal privately runs a gym center. Although he was a supporter of Mamata Banerjee until a few years ago, when he was talked to in 2020, he told in a closed room how the Bengal government takes help from the local Goons and whatever against TMC. Speaks to his family, Padha’s grandfather threatens them. That threat is of any kind.

However, when talking to them and coming out, they said one thing while going and requested that it should not be mentioned to anyone outside the gym and I was also advised that you too should not talk to anyone like this, Mamta Be against the government Not only here, the people here also believe that Mamta Government takes more care of the interests of Muslims, whereas Mamta Banerjee’s attitude in favor of Hindus is not right. Talking about other people, they believe that Mamta Government has done nothing about employment in Bengal. Hindustan Motors which is installed at Hindmotor. The pride of West Bengal was considered. Thousands of people were employed in it, but this company was closed because the company had to face a lot of difficulties at the local level. Be it Tata Nano or other companies that tried to establish their company in Bengal, most people opted out of Bengal because they did not get the support of the government and the fear of local mafias was inside them.

Crispy law and order

One thing that has started coming out in the Bengal Assembly elections is the law and order of the state. A recent example of this was seen when BJP national president JP Nadda and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

The convoy was attacked. During this time, Kailash Vijayvargiya also suffered injuries after which special protection was also given to him by the central government so that no such incident could happen in future. At the same time, booth capturing, violence, bombings, killings during elections are very common in Bengal. On this also no action is taken by the police administration.

Rebel legislator

Rebel MLAs of Mamta Banerjee remain the biggest problem for them. Suvendu Adhikari, considered very close to Mamta Banerjee, first resigned from Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, after which she resigned from the assembly. Please tell that the official family dominates more than 40 seats in the Midnapore region. In such a situation, her separation from the party can make Mamata Banerjee difficult. However, there are many leaders who are now slowly expressing their displeasure with Mamata Banerjee.

BJP face

Look at the local level or overall everyone believes one thing, even the BJP leaders also believe that there is no face or leader of BJP’s Mamta Banerjee’s stature in Bengal. In Bengal, most of the big BJP leaders or local level leaders are Hindi speakers, who have been proving to be weak in attracting the Bengali speaking people.

Discord in BJP

People who understand the politics of Bengal and understand the BJP of Bengal know one thing very well that there is a lack of unity in the Bengal BJP, an example of this came when a high level leader working for BJP for many years When he was not given the ticket for the assembly election from Howrah, he withdrew from the BJP and during that time the BJP ticket was given to Rupa Ganguly. After this, the angry leaders of the BJP, whose wife has also been a councilor, started campaigning against the party, which resulted in the BJP’s vote being cut.